Is there no curse? This is proof that Chivita Lezama had nothing against the Sharks of La Guaira (+Photos)

There was a lot of talk and it was said that when the Tiburones de La Guaira won a new championship in the LVBP, the curse of Jesús “Chivita” Lezama, who was the number 1 fan of the Leones del Caracas for historic years, would be broken.

Lezama, in addition to being the #1 Caraquista, was an icon in Venezuelan baseball, so for many it is people’s superstitions to say that this man put a curse on the “salados”, who won their first title since the 1985 campaign. -1986.

Through X, Delta Lizama, daughter of Chivitapublished some photos from a few years ago, where he can see his father with the samba of the Tiburones de La Guaira, sharing without any problems.

“I took this photo when baseball was 70 years old so they could see that my dad had nothing against Samba or the players, much less the fans. His face was serious because the sun was hitting him, just for that reason!! “, wrote.

The death of “Chivita” in the month of May caused a lot of sadness in Venezuelan baseball, taking into account that he was a historical figure in this sport and this is due to all the years he was in the stands of the University Stadium supporting the Leones del Caracas .

