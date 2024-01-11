Is there still time to get a flu vaccine?

#time #flu #vaccine

The epidemic affects the most vulnerable, particularly children and the elderly. Vaccination is fully reimbursed for people at risk.

Reading time: 4 min The seasonal flu vaccination campaign began on October 17, 2023 and ends on January 31, 2024. (CFOTO / NURPHOTO / AFP)

The flu epidemic is in full swing. The indicators are red in almost all metropolitan regions, according to the latest weekly bulletin on acute respiratory infections from Public Health France, published Tuesday January 9.

While the flu peak is expected in the coming weeks, franceinfo takes stock of the progress of the vaccination campaign against the virus, which is due to end on January 31.

Where is the circulation of the virus in France?

In France, only Brittany and Normandy have not yet reached the stage “epidemic”. It should only be a matter of time, as these regions are already in the so-called “pre-epidemic”. This is also the case in Martinique, while the epidemic is over in Mayotte. On the other hand, Guadeloupe and Guyana remain in phase “epidemic”.

In terms of care, the situation seems to be under control for the moment, according to data provided by SOS Médecins: in hospital, the share of cases hospitalized for influenza among all hospitalizations is stable. The association nevertheless notes that activity linked to this disease in community medicine is increasing, mainly driven by 15-64 year olds.

How effective is the flu vaccine?

If vaccination against influenza is the most effective way to protect the most vulnerable populations, the institutional site Vaccination Info Service emphasizes that “it does not always prevent illness. However, it cannot under any circumstances “provoke (…) because [le vaccin] contains only an inactivated fraction of the virus.” So, when a vaccinated person thinks they have contracted the disease, two options are possible: “it is not a real flu, but another virus”or “the person did not respond to the vaccine”specifies this same source.

According to the Ministry of Health website, “the first data for the 2022-2023 season estimate the effectiveness [du vaccin] at 44%, all ages and all viruses combined”. The government website, however, emphasizes that vaccination “reduces the risk of serious complications or death”specifying that“around 2,000 deaths would thus be avoided among the elderly each year thanks to vaccination during flu epidemics”.

Who can get vaccinated for free?

Vaccination is fully reimbursed for people at risk. The list, available in the 2023 vaccination calendar and vaccine recommendations (document PDF)includes in particular people aged 65 and over, pregnant women, people with certain chronic illnesses or immunocompromised people and their entourage, as well as people with obesity with a BMI greater than 40.

Several professions are also affected: professionals in contact with people at risk of severe flu, staff in the travel industry, as well as people who work in the pig and poultry sectors. For all these profiles, the vaccine is 100% covered by Health Insurance, regardless of its strain.

People who are not on this list can be vaccinated (from the age of two), but the process will be at their own expense. The cost was estimated at around ten euros in 2018. Note that certain mutual insurance companies can cover part of this sum.

How long will the vaccination campaign last?

The flu vaccination campaign began on October 17, 2023 in France, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana and on September 6, 2023 in Mayotte. It ends on January 31, 2024. Around fifteen days are necessary for vaccinated people to be protected, and the duration of protection of the vaccine is around six months. The injection can be performed by a doctor, nurse, pharmacist or midwife. It is therefore still possible to optimize the chances of escaping the virus this winter.

The World Health Organization has set the seasonal flu vaccination coverage target at 75%. (document PDF) for the populations targeted by the recommendations. The road still seems long: in 2022-2023, the vaccination coverage rate was 51.5% for the entire population at risk targeted by the recommendations of the High Health Authority. This year’s data is not yet available, but the Minister of Health and Prevention, Aurélien Rousseau, spoke on Thursday December 14 on BFMTV of the figure of “10 million vaccinated against the flu” In France.