“Is this a hot flash or a panic attack?” | Columns & Opinion

I open my digital agenda. My heart rate shoots up. December is packed. And instead of anticipation, I have ‘anticipatory panic’.

“Is it okay if I skip Christmas dinner with your friends?” I ask hopefully.

Duncan grunts something.

Okay, what else can I get out of? I move my index finger across the screen.

“It’s almost nine o’clock, come on Marith!” Duncan then shouts. He sits at the kitchen table and quickly eats his breakfast.

I get up from the couch groaning. I’m tired and my whole body hurts.

I put on Noah’s shoes.

Duncan examines me critically.

“I knew it was a bad idea, that hotel thing with J.,” he says.

“She the nice version of you, I the shards. Nice then,” he adds. Soft. But just hard enough.

Do not fuss

Three days ago I spent a night in a hotel with my girlfriend J., to celebrate fifteen years of being friends. I have to divide my meager amount of energy fairly among the important people in my life.

Sometimes Duncan gets the short end of the stick. But usually he is in number one. So he shouldn’t complain. I give him a withering look.

“Okay, sorry, that came out wrong,” he hastens to say.

I walk down the street hand in hand with Noah with a depressed feeling. It’s raining cats and dogs. I say goodbye at the daycare. Then my phone rings.

L. calls. She’s in trouble and she wants my advice. My head is flooding. With my free hand I massage my temples. I want to hang up, I have to hang up. I have no room for other people’s problems. But I keep listening.

“Yes, otherwise just do that,” I say flatly after fifteen minutes, in an attempt to end the conversation.

L. is silent on the other end of the line.

“We’ll call later,” she says, clearly disappointed.

Not realistic

When I hang up I feel empty, exhausted. And my workday has yet to start.

I long for Cape Town, for the sea, the mountains, the peace.

But yes, a low-stimulus life, with few responsibilities, without work pressure, is realistic on holiday, but not at home.

My phone rings again. It’s A. I’m not answering.

A. calls again.

Okay, maybe there’s something.

She asks if I would like to look after the children for a day.

“Of course,” I say.

A. never asks me anything. And she looked after Noah one day every week. So saying no is not an option. Okay, what job can I cancel to make time, what social activity? My brain is running at full speed.

Panic Attack

Then suddenly I start shaking uncontrollably and I break out into a sweat. Is this a hot flash or a panic attack?

I stand up, pace around the room, my hand resting on my chest.

Bam, bam, bam, my heart is beating wildly.

I think of A.’s daughters. I see the girls far too little. I’m not nearly as involved as I would like to be, as I should be. That is painful for A.

And A. is not the only one with expectations that I do not meet.

No matter how many times I cross my boundaries, I still fall short. Even Duncan.

I can’t do what I used to be able to do. It’s part of being sick, part of recovering.

But that science doesn’t make it easy.

