Is this the ugliest electric car in the world?

Have you heard of Amber? The automotive segment is undergoing renewal! In addition to the engine, it is noted that the design of this generation’s vehicles follows other lines… but not eight, not eighty! Russia wants to enter the tram market and already has a prototype… but it’s not pretty!

Amber looks like a combination of several car designs

It’s called the Amber and it’s probably the ugliest electric car in the world. This is being prepared by Russia, but it is clear that design is not the Russians’ strong point. It is also known that this car will be created with cars from China.

There is not much information about this vehicle. It is known that it will be electric and the body looks like a combination of several cars. At the front it has LED headlights and the wheels are disproportionate to the size of the body.

Avtotor from Russia will be the company responsible for building the first units in 2025. It should be noted that Avtotor has already had a partnership with BMW, specifically for the production of the X1, X3, X5, 3 Series, 5 Series and 7 Series.

GM has also had a partnership with the Russian company, having helped produce the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Malibu and Opel Astra. In recent years, Avtotor has collaborated in building the Hyundai Elantra and Kia Optima for the local Russian market.

On social media there are several comments stating that this vehicle resembles the Fiat Multipla. In 2020, the Italian-made vehicle was considered the ugliest car in the world by TopGear.