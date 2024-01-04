Is VW going the way of Nokia or will German cars survive? ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Nokia #German #cars #survive #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

The future of the VW brand is at stake.” When Thomas Schaefer, the brand’s new boss, gave a presentation to his management team in early July, he did not gloss over the issues. High costs, falling demand and increasing competition are just some of the problems for the German car industry. “The roof is on fire,” he warned, and compared what was happening to Volkswagen to what happened to Nokia in 2011.

In the case of Nokia, waking up didn’t help. A few years later, the company went bankrupt and its mobile phone business was sold to Microsoft, which subsequently closed it down. Could the mighty VW, its more powerful parent group that owns nine other brands, or even Germany’s most powerful industry as a whole, really suffer a similar fate? And if it does, what would that mean for Europe’s biggest economy?

In 2022, Volkswagen was the world’s largest car manufacturer by revenue, giving the brand big profits. On July 27, VW reported that sales increased by a “healthy” 18% in the first half of 2023. On an annual basis, that’s 156 billion euros. BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the other two big car concerns in Germany, are also in a decent position. Still, according to the economist, disaster looms over German automakers.

German industrialists feel real anxiety about the future. In July, the business confidence index from the Ifo institute fell for the third month in a row. German bosses add other grievances, from bureaucracy in Brussels to the delicate geopolitics of trade with China.

Regulators in the European Union are forcing Germans to ditch internal combustion engines and switch to electric cars

But an interesting analysis by Politico shows that, unlike the internal combustion engine, these are technologies in which the German auto industry is not a leader, but a laggard behind Tesla and the Chinese automakers already moving to Europe.

And as the age of self-driving cars approaches, competitors from the tech world, including Apple, are lurking in the shadows. But as the industry went electric, that leadership position became as irrelevant as the skills of an Italian master tailor in the face of fast fashion mass-produced in overseas factories. In the modern era of mobility, it is the battery and software that offer the added value, not the engine.

The battle in this electric revolution isn’t over yet, but it’s far from clear whether companies like Mercedes, Volkswagen, BMW, Bosch – or even Porsche – will be able to keep up. For the first time in the history of the industry, the prospect of Germany’s most famous brands following the fate of American powerhouses such as Pontiac or Oldsmobile no longer seems impossible.

The German car industry has come to this debacle mainly because of its hubris

For years, German engineers and car company executives downplayed the prospect of alternatives to LPG, focusing instead on fine-tuning their legacy technology. Although this strategy maintained record profits, the short-sightedness of the industry sowed the seeds of the looming crisis.

At stake is not only the future of Germany’s most valuable invention, but also the stability of the economy of the whole of Europe. Because the automotive sector of the Old Continent is one of the largest employers in Europe. And although Volkswagen remains one of the largest car manufacturers in the world at the moment, it is not difficult to imagine that the company could one day disappear. History is littered with examples of once-dominant brands fading into obscurity.

But the Germans persisted

And while the European Union is pushing for legislation that would impose a zero-emissions standard by 2035, effectively banning the sale of CNG cars, Germany says there will still be a global market for cars with internal combustion engines.

The answer the Germans are offering is synthetic fuels – produced using captured CO2 and hydrogen. Adopting these so-called e-fuels could keep internal combustion engines running without fossil fuels – in theory without producing additional emissions. Yet they are expensive to produce and do not yet exist on a commercial scale today.

