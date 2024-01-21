Is your boss stingy? This is the story of Abu Nawas drinking poison because his boss was stingy

#boss #stingy #story #Abu #Nawas #drinking #poison #boss #stingy

NATIONAL, RBTVCAMKOHA.COM – Having a stingy boss really hurts your heart. There is even a story that Abu Nawas drank poison because he had a stingy boss. Want to know the story? Check out the following article.

Before becoming a confidant of the king, Abu Nawas used to work as a tailor.

At that time, Abu Nawas worked as a clothes tailor for a master who owned a clothing shop. Because of his very diligent and tenacious nature in working, Abu Nawas was highly trusted by his master.

ALSO READ: How to get cellphone credit at Blibli, get low installments and interest, follow these 3 steps

In fact, at his workplace Abu Nawas is labeled as one of the most exemplary workers. But unfortunately, Abu Nawas’s employer was a very stingy person. In fact, his master never gave special attention, let alone bonuses, to Abu Nawas.

Not infrequently, the master often brought a lot of food to his place of business.

However, not a single worker was given or offered this food.

So, his master’s attitude over time made Abu Nawas feel irritated.

Because he was too annoyed with his master, on one occasion Abu Nawas finally decided to play a prank on his master. One day, Abu Nawas’s master came with a jug containing honey.

ALSO READ: It hurts when a friend doesn’t want to pay debt, but don’t worry, Abu Nawas has a way to get paid quickly

Because Abu Nawas saw this, he approached his master and asked what was in the jug.

Apart from that, he also asked his master to give him the contents of the jug.

Because his master was very stingy, he deliberately lied to Abu Nawas by saying the jug contained poison.

Abu Nawas then just nodded as a sign that he trusted his employer.

In fact, he knew that his master was lying about the contents of the jug.

Category :