Is your future partner a former gigolo? Here’s How to Deal With It

#future #partner #gigolo #Heres #Deal

January 18, 2024 9:40 PM |

Updated: January 18, 2024 21:44

Kompasiana is a blogging platform. This content is the responsibility of the blogger and does not represent the views of the Kompas editorial team.

Image by Pixabay

Every good woman definitely longs for a man who is also good as her life partner, but sometimes life doesn’t always go the way you want. Your dream partner sometimes misses far from the hope you’ve been dreaming of for a long time.

Sometimes the period of acquaintance and courtship is a happy thing because what is revealed is something full of beauty. You are so lulled and lulled that you forget to find out more about the man who will one day become your husband.

Basically, every human being must have a dark past. A past that is sometimes kept secret to cover up the shame of the stories and history that they have experienced.

Gigolo is one of the dark stories that from an ethical perspective is very unethical to tell to other people, especially close people. We all believe that being a gigolo is not a man’s desire, and we have to understand this from various points of view.

Regardless of the reasons why a man stops being a gigolo, you as a wife who already loves him and maybe even married him must take wise steps in this matter.

Sometimes as a woman, you don’t know that your partner has had a profession as a gigolo in the past. This is actually not that important if you are already married to him, but this will be important if you are still in the dating stage.

When in a relationship, knowing your partner’s past can be something important to know so that we better understand who our partner is. You need to remember that whatever your partner’s dark past is, you don’t have to respond with feelings of anger, disgust and annoyance because it’s just the past. As long as he has changed for the better, then you need to look at the future with your partner.

For those of you who might want to know more about what your partner has been keeping secret from you all this time, that your partner used to be a gigolo, the following characteristics can help you in provoking him to want to talk and tell you about his past. The following are the characteristics of your partner. used to be a gigolo;

1. Has a high level of romance

Next page