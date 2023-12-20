Is your iPhone’s alarm clock not ringing? This is how you solve it

#iPhones #alarm #clock #ringing #solve

There’s nothing more annoying than an alarm clock that doesn’t go off. iPhone users have three ways to solve the problem.

Many iPhone users report to the social network Reddit with the same problem: their alarm clock did not go off. Many users link the problem to the latest update, iOS 17.2. However, it is not certain whether the problem actually lies there: many iPhone owners, with different models, say they have the problem often.

The comments on the Reddit post also show that not everyone is affected by the problem: several users report that their alarm clock has never skipped a day. Does your alarm clock ever skip a turn? Then there are three things you can look at.

Attention Aware

The Attention Aware function seems to cause problems on many iPhones. This attention detection function is available on all devices from the iPhone X and the iPad Pro (11 inches and 12.9 inches). This function ensures that your iPhone responds to your attention. For example, attention detection prevents the screen from dimming while you are using the device. The feature also reduces the volume of notifications. However, the function does not seem to be limited to the sound of notifications, but in some cases also reduces the sound of the alarm clock.

Turn off “Attention Detection Features” to disable the feature.

You can disable the feature in your iPhone settings. To do this, open the Settings app and click through to ‘Face ID and access code’. There you disable the ‘Attention detection facilities’ function. Attention detection is also used for voice control. If you have ever set up voice control, you will also have to adjust the settings for this under ‘Accessibility’.

Stand-by

A second option is to disable Standby. This function ensures that the screen of your iPhone does not fall out when you place the device on its side. Instead, it shows a standby screen, where you can see a clock and various widgets.

Is your alarm not going off? Then it may be a solution to switch off Standby. Several users report that their alarm clock continues to ring afterward. It is not known why the function causes problems.

Alarm clock sound

A third and final option is to check the alarm sound. Many users report that the sound of their alarm clocks was suddenly erased. As a result, the settings for the alarm clock indicate that it should go off without sound, even if you have not adjusted anything yourself. Do you set several alarm clocks in a row to get out of bed in the morning? Then it’s best to check all those alarm clocks and make sure they all make a sound.

If no sound is set, your alarm clock will not ring.

You do this by clicking on an alarm clock in the Clock app, under the ‘Alarm Clocks’ tab. By clicking on ‘Sound’ you will then get an overview of all available tones.

