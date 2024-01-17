Is your refrigerator no longer cold? Maybe you have problems with gas, here are some tips and costs for refilling it

#refrigerator #longer #cold #problems #gas #tips #costs #refilling

If the refrigerator no longer maintains the set temperature, perhaps there are problems with the gas. Here’s how to solve them.

An appliance that cannot be missing in the home is the refrigerator; it allows us to keep food fresh and conserve supplies so as not to go shopping every day.

Exist various models of the refrigerator: American, single door, built-in, outdoor, combined. It doesn’t matter which one you choose, as long as you can enjoy its convenience.

Like many appliances, too the refrigerator needs maintenance to function well. We are not just referring to cleaning, which should be carried out regularly, but also to respecting its capacity, paying attention to the temperature, defrosting the interior if it is not a “no frost” model. In short, you have to take care of it.

However, despite taking precautions, it may happen that the refrigerator no longer cools. What is going on? It’s probably just the gas that’s missing. Let’s find out what it is and how much a top-up costs.

How to refill the refrigerator’s gas: costs and useful advice

Perhaps not everyone knows that to work the refrigerator must reach the right temperature which depends on the presence or absence of a gas inside the refrigeration system. This is freon, a gas found inside a tray connected to the cooling system coil. If we carry out regular cleaning and a periodic check on the functionality of the refrigerator but notice that it is not cooling well, the cause is precisely the lack of this gas.

Per refill the refrigerator with freon gas it is not necessary to call a specialized technician because it is an operation that we can also do on our own and independently. Obviously, maximum attention and a minimum of experience are required.

The first thing to do is equip yourself with:

a freon cylinder;

pliers;

various screwdrivers;

a copper fitting for nozzles;

an Allen key.

Since charging is carried out under pressure, it is necessary that the gas cylinder is made of steel; It can be easily found in shops specializing in plumbing materials.

Attention, before proceeding, turn off the appliance and disconnect the plug from the mainsthen perform these steps:

unscrew the cap from the tap inside the tray;

connect the gas cylinder to the tap using the Allen key;

once charging is complete, we place the coil in its place;

close the tap cap.

Once you reach this point, you can turn the refrigerator back on, set the correct temperature and check that this is constant in all the compartments of the fridge.

Refilling the gas in the refrigerator is aoperation which will be carried out on average every 10 years or sooner, if you notice malfunctions resulting from the lack of refrigerant gas.

However, if you are not sure whether you know how to recharge on your own, it is advisable to ask for the intervention of an expert technician, also to avoid making the situation worse. The charging price hovers around 120 eurodepends on the time and type of intervention.

An acceptable expense considering that improvising a repair can worsen the situation, with a consequent waste of time and money.