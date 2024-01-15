Isabel dos Santos cited in eleven crimes linked to her management at Sonangol

The Angolan Public Prosecutor’s Office has already issued an indictment against businesswoman Isabel dos Santos, accused of eleven crimes, in the process involving her management at the Angolan state oil company, between 2016 and 2017.

According to the text of the indictment cited by Lusathe crimes of embezzlement, qualified fraud, abuse of power, abuse of trust, falsification of documents, criminal association, economic participation in business, influence peddling, money laundering, tax fraud and qualified tax fraud weigh on the businesswoman.

According to the Order, dated January 11, the defendants caused the Angolan State a loss of more than 208 million dollars, divided between 176 million dollars, 39 million euros and around 94 million kwanzas, involving salaries unduly paid , loss-making sales, tax fraud and fraudulent payments to companies.

The accusation, according to the Portuguese news agency, points out that Isabel dos Santos, within the scope of her administration and taking advantage of the condition of being the president’s daughter, “duly arranged with the defendants Mário Silva, Sarju Raikundalia and Paula Oliveira, in a meticulous manner , created a plan to vigorously defraud the Angolan State, persuading the Board of Directors to make decisions that benefited them”.