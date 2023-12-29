“Isabel dos Santos never received payments or dividends from Unitel Internacional”, react lawyers

In an extensive press release sent to the editorial office of Kianda’s Mailbusinesswoman Isabel dos Santos reacted, through her lawyers, about the freezing of her accounts abroad, due to a process related to the operator Unitel, saying that it was just a precautionary measure and that the main action of the London Court will only start in 2024.

In the statement, lawyers for the businesswoman and daughter of José Eduardo dos Santos, former President of the Republic of Angola, begin by clarifying that the initiative to create UNITEL International Holding BV (UIH), in 2010, was consensual among the three shareholders of mobile telephony. UNITEL in internationalizing the Angolan operator.

It was on this basis that GENI, VIDATEL and MERCURY (Sonangol) decided to acquire telecommunications companies outside Angola, in May 2012, in order to expand UNITEL SA’s business.

“Unitel International Holdings BV (UIH), a company that was initially called Jaideum VC, was acquired in 2012, with the purpose of being held by the three shareholders of Unitel SA, namely GENI, VIDATEL and MERCURY (Sonangol), which To this end, in May 2012, they signed a UIH share sharing agreement. In this agreement, the shareholders agreed to distribute UIH shares in equal proportion between GENI, VIDATEL, MERCURY (Sonangol) and Isabel dos Santos, having thus all agreed to be beneficiaries of Unitel Internacional Holdings BV”, reads the document .

It further clarifies that the loans granted by Unitel SA to Unitel Internacional Holdings BV were approved at the Unitel General Assembly held in 2014 and that the seven loan contracts were signed by three members of its Board of Directors, in compliance with the statutes.

Two amounts of 325,305,530.00 euros and 43,937,301.00 dollars are the financial values ​​that the mobile telephony granted in loans to Unitel Internacional Holdings, values ​​with which they acquired shares in the operations Unitel T+Cabo Verde, Unitel São Tomé and Us Portugal.

However, they assure that “Isabel dos Santos never received payments, nor dividends, nor did she ever benefit from salaries from Unitel Internacional Holdings BV”.

Regarding the legal process, ongoing at the London Court, Isabel dos Santos’ lawyers say that it is a preventive measure, that is, a preventive precautionary measure at the request of Unitel itself.

This information contradicts that of the Angolan government, which after the nationalization of mobile telephony claims that the “loans were not properly approved and that Isabel dos Santos was the sole beneficiary of Unitel International Holdings Bv”.

At this stage, the statement adds, “and in the case of a precautionary measure, the Court has not yet had the opportunity to verify the alleged facts, as being a preliminary phase of the civil action, the evidence and grounds of both arguments are not discussed or analyzed. parties, neither witnesses nor presented the documentary evidence that is necessary to clarify the truth of the facts”.