Isabel dos Santos targeted in nine investigations in Portugal

The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Portugal will send a letter of request to Angola requesting charges against Isabel dos Santos. According to an RTP source, the response to the letter rogatory will be decisive for the continuation of the process in Portugal.

According to a source from the Portuguese Public Ministry, nine investigations are underway at the Central Department of Investigation and Criminal Action that, directly or indirectly, target Isabel dos Santos. And only after analyzing the accusation in Angola will it be known whether there is an overlap in the investigation.

The PGR recalled that Portugal is bound by international criminal judicial cooperation instruments and is therefore committed to carrying out certain acts requested of it.

Isabel dos Santos is accused of 12 crimes of a property nature, committed during her management at Sonangol, between June 2016 and November 2017, being accused of harming the State by more than 208 million dollars.

Case against Isabel dos Santos goes to court in the next few days – PGR

