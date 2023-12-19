ISEE, you risk heavy financial sanctions: watch out for errors and omissions

#ISEE #risk #heavy #financial #sanctions #watch #errors #omissions

Access to many bonuses and tax breaks is subject to certain ISEE values. Woe betide cheating: here are the risks.

It happens more and more often that we have to present an ISEE certification: perhaps to access one of the many bonuses available to Italian taxpayers, to present a request for tax exemption or relief, to fit into some ranking. Since it is essentially a self-declaration, the temptation to hide something to keep the final value as low as possible can be strong. But this is a “smart trick” that can cost you very much.

The ISEE is an indicator of equivalent economic situation thanks to which you can access numerous benefits. (Galleriaborghese.it)

First of all, let us remember that the ISEE is an indicator of equivalent economic situation thanks to which you can access numerous benefits to pay fewer taxes or to obtain certain extra social benefits. An example? The single family allowance for dependent children, the inclusion income (formerly citizenship income), the bonus for the purchase of household appliances or for nursery school, discounts on the bill.

Naturally, these and other measures have allocation limits and the ISEE serves precisely to identify citizens and families in more disadvantaged economic conditions, taking into account the income, assets and characteristics of the individual household. What happens if you don’t declare everything that needs to be declared?

All the consequences of a wrong ISEE

Not everyone knows that the ISEE is x-ray checked by the INPS, the Revenue Agency and the Financial Police. And in case of access to social benefits with an incorrect or incomplete ISEE you risk heavy fines, as well as criminal charges, as established by law no. 488/1999, art. 71. In detail, a pecuniary administrative sanction of 5,000 to 25,000 euros is envisaged, based on the economic benefit unduly received, with the recovery of the sums unduly received, plus legal interest.

The checks can be initiated by the body providing the subsidized social benefit at any time, even after years. (Galleriaborghese.it)

The checks can be started by the body providing the subsidized social benefit at any time, even after years: for this reason it is important to present an ISEE filled out with care and attention, entering all the requested data and keeping the receipts of all the documents presented .

In case of omissions or inadvertent errorsit’s possible submit a new revised and corrected DSU at any time (with subsequent possible remodulation of the related performance). The DSU must contain the incomes of all members of the family unit, including those from employment, self-employment, pensions, capital, and so on. The values ​​of the movable and real estate assets and the number of members of the family unit must also be indicated.