Isha is sweeping across our country, but at the stock exchange it is the calm before the storm

It is now code orange in large parts of our country, but on the Damrak it is code green, after the S&P 500 set new record levels on Friday. Not much spectacle is expected: investors undoubtedly want to keep their powder dry in view of the data frenzy, American inflation figures and the European interest rate decision later this week.

In Asia we saw the same story last night as in recent weeks: the Nikkei index steals the show, while in China the leak is still not over.

The Japanese central bank will make an interest rate decision tomorrow, but it is generally expected that the loose monetary policy will hold for the time being. This provides support to the Japanese stock market.

In China, the People’s Bank of China has decided not to lower interest rates on loans with a term of one and five years, which is putting pressure on the prices of real estate shares in particular. In addition, there are continuing concerns about the slow economic recovery in China after the corona pandemic.

Tech stocks are in good shape, except in China. For example, Samsung and TSMC are each up 1%, but Prosus participation Tencent (-2.6%) and Alibaba (-0.5%) are taking a step back.

Here are the positions of the most important indices:

Nikkei 225: +1,6%

Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300: -1,6%

Hang Seng (Hongkong): -2,7%

Kospi (South Korea): -0.3%

S&P 500 continues to reach all-time high

Before the weekend, the American stock markets managed to end sharply higher. The S&P 500 closed 1.2% higher at 4,839.81 points, breaking a two-year record. The Dow Jones index rose by 1.1% and the Nasdaq even by 1.7%.

Chip stocks such as Nvidia, Broadcom, Synopsys, Qualcomm and AMD held a fun afterparty after Thursday’s party, which celebrated uplifting numbers from TSMC.

In the meantime, the financial markets are starting to realize that the first interest rate cut will still take several months. Economists already agreed that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged next week. But the chance that interest rates can still be lowered in March has now shrunk to less than 50%, as can be concluded from the so-called FedWatch tool from CME Group. More than a week ago that was still more than 80%.

Here is the forecast for March:

Although it cannot happen quickly enough for many investors, an interest rate increase too early can be counterproductive, as analyst Martin Crum explains in yesterday’s Outlook. And he mentions five more risks for investors this year.

Milieudefensie is calling ING to account

Keep an eye on ING for more information. After Shell, this bank now has a climate case on its hands. Milieudefensie demands that ING halve its emissions by 2030 and stop collaborating with polluting companies that endanger the future. ING is accused of financing oil and gas companies and heavy industry that worsen deforestation and the climate crisis. Despite some recent adjustments to its climate policy, Milieudefensie states that ING is still far from doing enough and will continue to invest in new oil and gas projects until 2040.

Milieudefensie also warns other polluting companies and continues to increase the pressure.

The indicators:

The European futures turn green

In Asia we again see a division: gains in Japan and South Korea, continued losses in China.

The CBOE VIX index (volatility) drops slightly further to 13.30

The euro rises slightly against the dollar and is trading at 1.0905 dollars

Dutch ten-year interest rate is 1 basis point lower at 2.601% and the American rate is 2 basis points lower at 4.121%

The gold price is 0.4% lower at $2,019.69 per troy ounce. The gold price has been fluctuating for quite some time range between $1,675 and $2,075, but the long-term trend is up, technical analyst Wouter Slot shows today.

Oil prices fall by almost 1%. WTI costs $72.86 per barrel and Brent costs $78.06.

Bitcoin is falling considerably: by 1.3%. You can purchase the coin now for $41,065.87.

The AEX is expected to open 0.55% higher.

07:40: Berenberg significantly raises ASML and ASMI price targets

07:24: The Netherlands invests less

07:21: House prices are rising again

07:19: Sharply divided picture on Asian stock markets

07:07: European stock markets are expected to open higher

The AFM reports these shorts. There’s Alfen again.

Two strong price target increases for ASML and ASMI. Two small reductions for Ahold Delhaize.

In the run-up to Wednesday’s figures, ASML has received a buy recommendation from 18 banks and a hold recommendation from 2 banks.

ASML: to €880 from €710 and buy – Berenberg

ASMI: to €560 from €450 and buy – Berenberg

Ahold Delhaize: to €28 from €29 and hold – Sanford C. Bernstein & Co

Ahold Delhaize: to €29 from €30 and hold – Barclays

Euronext: to €93 from €102 and buy – JPMorgan

ABN Amro: to €16.00 from €19.30 and keep – RBC

Unilever: to 5,110 pence from 5,290 pence and buy – Berenberg

The agenda: the calm before the storm

If you look outside and see storm Isha raging you wouldn’t know it, but at the fair it really is the calm before the storm. No fewer than three interest rate decisions are coming. The macroeconomic agenda is packed, including fourth-quarter US economic growth and US PCE inflation. And various companies are providing figures, including ASML, Netflix, IBM and Tesla.

But that’s all later this week.

Today: leading indicators

Today we have to make do with the leading indicators in the US, to which the markets generally do not react. The JDE Peet’s share goes €0.35 ex-dividend.

Tuesday: Japan interest rate decision and many American figures

Tomorrow, CBS will announce Dutch consumer confidence. The European figure will follow at the end of the afternoon.

Bank of Japan makes an interest rate decision. A few weeks ago it was feared that the Japanese central bank would raise interest rates against the grain, but hardly anyone now believes that. Inflation is on the decline and the recent earthquake also calls for restraint.

Earnings season resumes in the US. 3M, General Electric, Halliburton, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, Procter & Gamble and Verizon publish their figures after lunch. After Wall Street closes, Netflix and Texas Instruments follow.

Wednesday: ASML, IBM and Tesla

The day after tomorrow, all eyes will be on ASML, which is the first Dutch company to publish a complete set of quarterly figures. That morning it is also the turn of the German SAP and the British Easyjet.

In the US, AT&T, Kimberly-Clark (after lunch), IBM and Tesla (after Wall Street close) open their fourth quarter books. The Japanese, European and American composite purchasing manager indices are also on the programme.

Thursday: NSI, US GDP and ECB interest rate decision

Thursday will be a busy day, with the figures from NSI (pre-market), American Airlines, Comcast, Dow (at 1 p.m. Dutch time), Intel and Visa (at 10 p.m.). The macroeconomic agenda is well filled, with the German Ifo index (indicator of business confidence), an estimate of US GDP for the fourth quarter, orders for durable goods and sales figures for new homes in the US.

Two central banks will also make an interest rate decision that day: that of Turkey and the euro zone. In Turkey, interest rates were raised again last month, from 40% to 42.5%. Another 2.5 percentage points may be added. Inflation there is still sky high (almost 62%) and is expected to rise further. But the bank announced last month that it would press the brake pedal less hard as soon as possible.

More attention will be paid to the ECB’s interest rate decision. The overall expectation is that the deposit interest rate that banks receive on their excess reserves at the central bank will remain at 4%. We will have to be patient for interest rate cuts, as various policymakers have hinted in recent weeks.

Friday: Signify, WDP and US PCE inflation

On Friday, Signify, WDP (pre-market), American Express and Colgate-Palmolive (at 1 p.m.) will publish their quarterly figures. Later in the afternoon the number of options on owner-occupied homes in the US will be published last but not least the US PCE inflation, which the Federal Reserve looks at for its interest rate decision.

