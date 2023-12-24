İsmail Kartal’s penalty response to Okan Buruk – Last Minute Sports News

#İsmail #Kartals #penalty #response #Okan #Buruk #Minute #Sports #News

Fenerbahçe’s coach İsmail Kartal, who had a goalless draw with Galatasaray at home in the 18th week of the Trendyol Super League, said that Galatasaray players tried to slow down by throwing themselves on the ground.

Speaking at the press conference held after the match played at Ülker Stadium, Kartal stated that they were well prepared for the derby.

Emphasizing that they started the first half with offensive players and wanted to take the lead with an early goal and break the match, Kartal said, “But what we wanted did not happen in the first half. We intervened and balanced the game. We had the superiority of the game. The opposing team’s players tried to slow us down by throwing themselves on the ground and wasting time. At the end of the match, we saw that the ball was gone.” “The playing time is 43 minutes. It is below the league average. We expected the referee to continue the game. Our opponent planned to slow us down by throwing himself on the ground.” he said.

Penalty response from İsmail Kartal to Okan Buruk

Referring to Galatasaray Coach Okan Buruk’s statement after the match that Icardi’s position was a penalty, İsmail Kartal continued as follows:

“The opposing team’s coach says no penalty was given. We looked, but there was no penalty. But Boey from the opposing team should be kicked out, Torreira should be kicked out, why wasn’t he kicked out? While our players were shown easy cards, the opponent was not. We couldn’t win, maybe we couldn’t find a position, but we couldn’t make use of the positions we found either. We “We are looking ahead. The league is a long marathon. We drew tonight. If you can’t win, you won’t lose. We were the side that was close to winning, but it didn’t happen. We wanted to give the fans 3 points, but it didn’t happen. Hopefully, the next matches will be different.”

Stating that both teams played tactical matches in the league and that the situation will be different in the Super Cup Final to be played in Saudi Arabia on December 29, İsmail Kartal underlined that Fred will also play in the cup and said, “Fred is a very important player for us. He is there.” “Our strategy will be different because it is a single match. We wanted to win today too.” he said.

“When İsmail entered in the second half, we took the lead in the game”

Adding that they came out against Galatasaray to win, Kartal said, “Time will tell whether we lost 2 points or gained 1 point today. Sometimes it is worse when you lose a match you were going to win. Both teams shared the points. We are still the leader and we are looking ahead.” made the statement.

Speaking about choosing İrfan Can Kahveci in the number 8 region in Fred’s absence, Kartal continued his words as follows:

“It was my choice to have İrfan Can Kahveci in the number 8 position in Fred’s absence. I also talked to him and he said, “I can do it, coach.” “We also found positions, but the match ended in a draw.”

Adding that they did not prefer a pressured game in the first half against Galatasaray, Kartal stated that Muslera, in particular, is a goalkeeper who holds the ball, and this situation can frustrate an opponent’s defender.

Emphasizing that they made the play they wanted on the field in the second half but could not find the goal, Kartal said about finishing the match with a single striker: “In order to return to a double striker, some of the players you have do not perform as you wish on the field. But Szymanski and Dzeko performed very well. King entered the game. 5 of them.” “We showed some patience while there was an attacker.” he said.