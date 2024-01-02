ispace Celebrate the New Year with Achievements in 2023

JAKARTA – To open the beginning of the year, ispace CEO Takeshi Hakamada recalled several achievements in 2023, starting from the launch of HAKUTO-R to receiving grants.

At the end of 2022, ispace partnered with SpaceX to launch HAKUTO-R Mission 1. Initially, the launch went smoothly without any problems. However, on April 26 last year, the landing did not go smoothly and HAKUTO-R fell to the Moon.

Even though ispace failed to land HAKUTO-R on the lunar surface, Hakamada said that his company remained determined to launch future missions. In the fourth quarter of this year, ispace will launch HAKUTO-R Mission 2.

“The lander, which is named RESILIENCE as a sign of awakening, will carry a micro rover developed by our European subsidiary, ispace EUROPE SA, to the Moon,” explained Hakamada, quoted from the company’s official release.

Meanwhile, in April last year, Hakamada said that his company was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market. Several months later, last October to be precise, ispace received a grant from a state institution.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) awarded funds for Small Business Innovation Research amounting to 80 million US dollars or around IDR 1.2 trillion. This funding is part of the demonstration for the development and operation of a lander on the Moon.

With the provision of this funding, ispace is increasingly determined to welcome various new missions in 2024. The hope is that all the missions they carry out, including HAKUTO-R Mission 2, can run smoothly without any obstacles.

“This year is a year of new challenges because we are carrying out various preparations for Mission 2 to Mission 6 in parallel. “However, we will continue to dare to face new challenges and dedicate ourselves to these challenges,” concluded Hakamada.

