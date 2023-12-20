Israel Airport Lays Off 600 Employees

#Israel #Airport #Lays #Employees

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, TEL AVIV — Israeli media reported that due to weakening traffic at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, the Airport Authority decided to lay off 600 employees. The Airport Authority decided on the move after negotiating with the workers’ committee.

Website Ynet News the Hebrew version reports the move was taken after almost all foreign airlines stopped flying to Ben Gurion Airport because of the war.

“600 employees will be placed on leave without pay (and) another 1,000 will have their jobs reduced to 75 percent of their (current) employment,” the Israeli newspaper said in its report citing official sources, as quoted Palestine ChronicleWednesday (20/12/2023).

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Company (KAN) reported that the number of workers at Ben Gurion Airport was 4,600 employees. After layoffs, the number will be reduced to 3,000 people.

Global demand for travel to Israel has decreased significantly since the launch of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, and Israel’s war on Gaza.

The majority of international companies suspended flights to and from Israeli airports. “We hope that the scope of activity in Israel will continue to expand and that we will be able to get workers back to work as soon as possible,” the Israel Airports Authority said in a statement.

“The Airport Authority hoped that the war would not affect the functioning of the airport, but expectations were divorced from reality,” said Ynet.

“Industry sources said the decision to furlough workers was only made in the last few days, after expectations were that Ben Gurion Airport would not return to normal operations in January,” Ynet added in its report.

The head of the workers’ committee Pinchas Idan said to Yet: “I pray that the war will end as soon as possible and work will return in full. We did the right thing, because after Covid-19 we drew conclusions.”