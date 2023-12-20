Israel Attacks Church in Gaza which is a Place of Refuge for Residents

#Israel #Attacks #Church #Gaza #Place #Refuge #Residents

Jakarta –

British member of parliament, Layla Moran, said a number of her relatives were among the hundreds of civilians trapped in a Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City. The church is at the site of an Israeli military operation.

The politician from the Liberal Democrat Party said his family members were “days away from death” because they did not have access to water or food.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which is under the Roman Catholic Church, said that a mother and daughter died in the church compound after being shot by Israeli snipers, Saturday (16/12).

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied the accusations by the Roman Catholic Church authorities. They argued that they had found no evidence to show that the incident occurred.

“During the dialogue between the IDF and local community representatives, there were no reports of attacks on churches or of civilians being injured or killed,” the IDF statement said.

Israel’s highest military authority then concluded, “A review of the IDF’s operational findings supports this conclusion.”

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem previously said two of its female congregants, Nahida and her daughter Samar, were shot and killed while walking towards a building in the church complex known as the Sisters’ Convent.

“One of them died while trying to take the other victims to safety,” the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem wrote in their statement.

A number of churches in Gaza have been targeted by Israeli combat forces since their attack on the territory last October. This portrait shows the St. Porphyry Church in Gaza which was damaged by an Israeli missile attack on October 20. (Getty Images)

In addition to the two deaths, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said last Saturday that seven other people were shot and injured as they “tried to protect others inside the church compound”.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem stated that no warning was given by Israel regarding their military operations in the church area.

“The victims were shot mercilessly inside the parish, a location where there were no combatants,” wrote the patriarchal authority.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem explained that on Saturday morning, an Israeli tank opened fire on part of the church complex which accommodates 54 people with disabilities.

The attack sparked a fire that destroyed the building’s generator, the only source of electricity in the church. As a result, some people with disabilities can no longer use breathing aids.

Meanwhile, British MP Layla Moran said her grandmother, uncle, aunt and 11-year-old twin nephews were among the Palestinians who sought refuge inside the church.

They came to the church after their house was bombed by the Israeli military in the first week of the Israel-Hamas war.

Moran said the relatives had been living and sharing a mattress with dozens of other people in one room at the Church of the Holy Family for more than 60 days.

“I am now no longer confident they will survive until Christmas,” Moran told the BBC.

https://twitter.com/LPJerusalem/status/1736057252086268025

Moran said his relatives continued to send messages to him and other family members sporadically via WhatsApp.

The relatives sent these messages even though they did not have internet and electricity in Gaza was almost always cut off.

His distant relative whom he called grandfather died last November. Moran said his grandfather could not be rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

Her five other relatives said they now have no food or water. The last remaining generator in the church could no longer function. Previously, the pump could take water from the last water sources around the church.

To Moran, his relatives said that soldiers entered the church compound in the last 24 hours. The Israeli soldier took over a room in a church complex.

Last week members of Moran’s family heard gunshots and saw shell casings on the church compound.

They said that two men at the church died last Tuesday. Both of them work as trash collectors and janitors.

Members of the Moran family have sent photos of two bodies lying on the road outside the church building. The BBC viewed the photo.

According to them, the two bodies had been rotting outside for days. The BBC has not verified the circumstances of the images shown.

BBC

Moran said there was no explanation as to why the Israeli army attacked the church and gave no warning to civilians sheltering there.

“It feels like Israel is laughing at efforts to rescue civilians,” Moran said.

Israel continually makes claims that it is carrying out military operations in Gaza to “eradicate” Hamas and rescue hostages held by the group.

Last October, Israel ordered civilians in northern Gaza to evacuate to southern Gaza. Israel briefly stopped military activities in several areas of Gaza so that residents could leave northern Gaza.

However, Israel apparently also bombed southern Gaza, an evacuation location which they called a safe area. A large number of Palestinians now remain in central Gaza and the northern areas of the city.

Moran said he had contacted a number of countries to get his relatives out of Gaza. But he called the current situation “very complicated”.

The family, Moran said, had considered traveling to Rafah in southern Gaza. However, they considered the journey too dangerous because no ceasefire had been established.

Hamas is accused of breaking through the perimeter heavily guarded by the Israeli military on October 7 and killing 1,200 Israelis.

On the other hand, more than 18,700 Gaza residents were killed and 50,000 others were injured as a result of the Israeli attack after 7 October.

