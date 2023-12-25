Israel Attacks Refugee Camp in Gaza, 70 People Killed

#Israel #Attacks #Refugee #Camp #Gaza #People #Killed

Gaza –

Israel launches attacks on refugee camps in Gaza. As a result, 70 people died.

Reported AFPMonday (25/12/2023), the Palestinian Ministry of Health said the attack destroyed houses in the Al Maghazi camp in central Palestine. AFP could not independently verify the number of victims.

Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said “the number of bodies from the Al-Maghazi massacre has so far risen to 70 people”.

When contacted AFPthe Israeli military said it was ‘looking into’ the report.

Earlier, Qudra said the attack destroyed a “residential block” and “the number of victims is likely to rise” given the number of families living there.

In a separate incident, the Palestinian Health Ministry said 10 people belonging to one family were killed in an Israeli attack on a house in the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza. Again, the AFP could not independently verify the number of victims.

