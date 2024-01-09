Israel Attacks Syria, Central Figure of Hamas Rocket Attack Killed

#Israel #Attacks #Syria #Central #Figure #Hamas #Rocket #Attack #Killed

The Israeli military claims its strikes on Syrian territory have killed a “central figure” responsible for Hamas rocket attacks on the Jewish state.

As reported AFP and Al ArabiyaTuesday (9/1/2024), the Israeli military in a statement on Monday (8/1) local time claimed that Hassan Akasha had been “eliminated” in Beit Jinn, an area under the control of the Syrian government located near the Golan Heights which was annexed by Israel.

“He is the central figure responsible for the rockets fired by Hamas from Syrian territory into Israel in recent weeks,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

“Since the beginning of the war, Akasha directed the Hamas terrorist cell to fire rockets from Syria towards Israeli territory,” the Israeli military accused.

The killings in Syria by Israel occurred at a time when regional tensions were increasing due to the war between Israel and Hamas raging in the Gaza Strip.

The war broke out on October 7 last year when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, which reportedly killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Israel launched a series of attacks on the Gaza Strip in response to the attack, with the latest report from Gaza health authorities saying that at least 23,084 people were killed as a result of a series of attacks by Tel Aviv’s military. Most of the victims killed in the Gaza Strip were women and children.

