Israel Attacks Syrian Airport, 11 Iranian Revolutionary Guard Personnel Killed

Jakarta

An Israeli airstrike targeting Damascus International Airport in Syria reportedly killed 11 personnel from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or IRGC.

According to sources to the media Al-Arabiya, Saturday (30/12/2023), the IRGC members who were targeted in the attack, were responsible for monitoring Iran-backed forces in eastern Syria. At the time of the incident, they were at the airport to welcome a senior delegation.

However, the IRGC denied the report and called it “baseless.”

Syrian state media and the Syrian Ministry of Defense previously reported Israeli airstrikes in southern Syria and near Damascus.

Israel rarely comments on attacks targeting Syria. However, Israel has repeatedly said it will not allow its archenemy Iran, which supports President Bashar al-Assad’s government, to expand its presence in the country.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights group, which monitors the Syrian war, reported Israeli strikes targeting Syrian air defense positions in Sweida province in the south of the country, as well as near Damascus international airport.

Earlier this week, the IRGC said in a statement that one of its top commanders in Syria, Brig. General Seyed Razi Mousavi, killed in an Israeli “missile attack”. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a message the same day, warning that Israel “will definitely pay for this crime.”

