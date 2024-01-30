Israel-based UN envoy pleads with Hamas sexual abuse victims to end their silence

#Israelbased #envoy #pleads #Hamas #sexual #abuse #victims #silence

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

“Please speak up, please break the silence,” said Pramila Patten, the UN’s envoy on sexual violence in conflict, vowing to “get you justice.”

A top UN official arrived in Israel on Monday to gather information about alleged sexual assault by Palestinian militants during the October 7 attack.

Mr. Patten arrived with a delegation and held several meetings on the first day of the trip.

During the trip, Mr. Patten is scheduled to meet with victims, witnesses and security forces to gather evidence of sexual violence against women and men during the attack, Israel’s foreign ministry said earlier.

Israel has criticized the UN for not responding quickly enough to victims’ accounts of alleged rape and sexual abuse during Hamas’s incursion into Israel.

There have been reports of sexual violence during the attack by the Islamist group, but the extent of it is difficult to assess due to the lack of survivor accounts and forensic evidence.

About 1,140 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the October 7 attack on Israel, according to official figures from the AFP news agency.

The militants also took about 250 hostages, and Israel says about 132 remain in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of at least 28 dead captives.

At least 26,422 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-ruled territory’s Ministry of Health.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:r+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$