Israel Claims to Find Giant Hamas Tunnel on Gaza Border

Gaza City

Israel claims to have discovered a giant tunnel belonging to Hamas. They said that the tunnel network could connect Gaza City with the border areas of Israel-Gaza.

This discovery was made after the Israeli army launched a ground attack on October 27. From then until early December, Israel claimed to have discovered 800 Hamas hiding holes in the Gaza Strip, as reported by on Monday (4/12).

The Hamas underground tunnel network is said to be comparable in size to the New York subway system in the United States (US).

This made the tunnels a prime target for Israeli airstrikes using penetrating munitions, and military technicians deployed mapping robots and explosive gel that could be poured into underground passages.

“The tunnel holes are located in civilian areas, many of which are near or inside civilian buildings and structures, such as schools, kindergartens, mosques and playgrounds,” the Israeli military said in a statement on Sunday (3/ 12) local time.

An Israeli soldier secures a tunnel underneath Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the northern Gaza Strip, November 22, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun EDITOR’S NOTE: REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHS WERE REVIEWED BY THE IDF AS PART OF THE CONDITIONS OF THE EMBED. NO PHOTOS WERE REMOVED. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Foto: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel also flooded Hamas tunnels using a large pump system, to get Hamas out of its hiding place. Reports on plans to flood Hamas tunnels were reported by Al Arabiya, and the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) based on information from a number of US officials, released in a report last Monday (4/12).

Israel is said to have completed construction of at least five pump systems 1.6 km north of the Al Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. The pump system is capable of flowing thousands of cubic meters of water per hour and can fill Hamas tunnels in a matter of weeks.

