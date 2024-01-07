Israel Claims to Have Destroyed Hamas Command Structure in North Gaza

Tel Aviv

The Israeli army claims to have ‘completed the dismantling’ of the Hamas command structure in the northern Gaza Strip. Israel claims Hamas is now without command in northern Gaza.

“We have completed the dismantling of the Hamas military framework in the northern Gaza Strip,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari was reported as saying AFPSunday (7/1/2024).

He said Palestinian militants now operate in the region only sporadically. He said that currently Israel is focused on destroying Hamas in the center and south of Gaza.

“Now the focus is on destroying Hamas in the center of the Gaza Strip and in the south of the Gaza Strip,” he said.

Israel vowed to destroy Gaza’s Hamas rulers after Hamas carried out the deadliest attack in the country’s history on October 7.

This resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,140 people in Israel. Most of them are civilians. Hamas also held around 250 people hostage, 132 of whom are still being held hostage.

Israel then bombarded the Gaza region, Palestine, killing at least 22,722 people. Most of the dead were women and children.

Hagari said his party would carry out the attack in a different way. He mentioned the refugee camps in Gaza which were full of terrorists.

“Refugee camps in the Gaza Strip are overcrowded and full of terrorists,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government had directed the army to “eliminate Hamas and return all hostages.” He said Gaza ‘will no longer be a threat to Israel’.

“The war cannot be stopped until we achieve all objectives,” he said in a statement.

Watch Video: Appearance of the Impact of Israeli Attacks on Residential Settlements in Rafah Gaza

(haf/imk)

