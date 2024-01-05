Israel Claims World War III Has Started Against Iran’s ‘Radical Islam’

#Israel #Claims #World #War #III #Started #Irans #Radical #Islam

Israel’s new Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, said that his country is currently in World War III. Photo: Sebastian Scheiner / POOL / AFP

Minister of Foreign Affairs IsraelIsrael Katz, says his country is currently in the midst of World War III.

Katz said that in this war, Israel’s opponent was “radical Islam led by Iran, whose ‘tentacles’ are already in Europe.”

On his first day as Foreign Minister on Tuesday (2/1), Katz accused Tehran of actively developing nuclear weapons.

“The front that Iran is building in this region is not only against Israel and its interests; this is a third world war with the current situation,” said Katz, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

He also claimed that Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons is at its strongest momentum in recent times.

Earlier this week the Israeli government approved the appointment of Israel Katz, who previously served as energy minister, as foreign minister.

Katz replaces Eli Cohen, who currently serves as Israel’s Energy Minister. Katz previously served as Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2019-2020

“We are going through challenging times. First of all, my top priority is to get the hostages home [dari Gaza],” she said.

Until now, it is estimated that there are still more than 100 Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Meanwhile, almost three months into the Israeli genocide in Gaza, more than 22 thousand Palestinians died, while millions of people were also displaced.

Of the tens of thousands of victims who died, more than half were women and children.

