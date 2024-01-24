Israel Continues Bombardment of Gaza, 125 People Killed

#Israel #Continues #Bombardment #Gaza #People #Killed

The Israeli military again launched a massive bombardment of the Gaza Strip. At least 125 people were killed as a result of Israel’s latest attacks launched while negotiations to seek a ceasefire were underway in Cairo, Egypt.

As reported AFPWednesday (24/1/2024), as the fighting raged, the United Nations (UN) humanitarian agency OCHA said Israeli troops had issued the latest evacuation order for the Khan Younis area which hosts around half a million residents and refugees.

The order came as the World Food Program (WFP) warned that Gazans were facing a “catastrophic food insecurity”. Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres criticized Israel for its rejection of the two-state solution.

The United States (US), Israel’s ally, offers a two-state solution as the only solution to lasting peace.

The fiercest fighting took place in Khan Younis, the birthplace of Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar who is accused of being the main mastermind of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 which sparked the war.

The Israeli military said its troops had “surrounded” the area and that its troops were intensifying operations “in the area of ​​the Khan Younis (refugee) camp”.

The Gaza Ministry of Health in its report said that hospitals in the Palestinian enclave received 125 bodies overnight.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said more than 200 people had been killed, but did not specify a time period.

