Israel destroyed Hamas infrastructure in northern Gaza

#Israel #destroyed #Hamas #infrastructure #northern #Gaza

Photo: Majdi Fathi / NurPhoto via AFP

The Israeli army has successfully destroyed the military infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hamas in the northern part of Gaza, so they will be able to focus on the offensive in the south. According to Daniel Hagari, the spokesman of the IDF, fighting can still be expected in the north, there may still be militants in the area, but these may be serious actions without a supply chain and command network, Hamas is no longer present in the area in an organized form. According to Hagari, the army killed 8,000 Hamas fighters in the north, although according to the AP report, he did not provide any evidence for this.

Most of the population fled to the southern part of Gaza from the northern bombings and land offensive, which is why the IDF’s southern offensive could easily turn into a humanitarian disaster. Hagari, on the other hand, promises that the IDF will approach the fighting in the south differently than in the north, where bombings and ground fighting have destroyed entire neighborhoods. (Guardians)

Six people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported early Sunday morning that Israeli forces are carrying out a large-scale military operation in Jenin.

The violence in the West Bank has increased even more since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. According to the UN, more than 300 Palestinians have died in the West Bank since the conflict began.

(Guardian)

About 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon at Israel by Saturday morning, the Israeli military said. There are no reports of injuries or deaths, the Israelis retaliated against the militants who fired the rockets.

“This is the textbook definition of ethnic cleansing,” the Scottish Prime Minister says of the displacement of Gazans.

At least 122 Palestinians have been killed and 256 wounded in the past 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

The United States has offered a bounty of up to 10 million dollars (almost HUF 3.5 billion) for the leaders of Hamas’ financial support organization.

McDonald’s distributed free hamburgers to Israeli soldiers, Muslims announced a painful boycott.

Blinken is also seeking Turkey’s support for post-war plans for the Gaza Strip, which are still under development, which could include financial or in-kind contributions to reconstruction efforts.

According to Benjamin Netanyahu, everything should be put aside and the focus should be on winning the war against Hamas.

Israeli forces have dismantled Hamas’ “military structure” in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, killing roughly 8,000 militants in that area, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners