Israel Discovers ‘Largest Hamas Tunnel’ Near Gaza Border

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Collapse or paralyze hundreds of kilometers of underground tunnels and bunkers is one of the goals Israeli attack launched after Hamas gunmen carried out killings and kidnappings in southern cities and military bases on October 7.

One of the locations that Hamas attacked in the attack was the Erez border between Gaza and Israel. Just 100 meters south of the checkpoint, hidden inside sand dunes, the military showed journalists the exit point of what it called Hamas’ flagship project.

The tunnel stretches diagonally to a depth of 50 meters, then expands to a relative height and width of 3 meters (10 ft), with electrical equipment.

Chief military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari estimates the length of the tunnel is 4 km – enough to reach the northern part of Gaza City, once the heart of Hamas rule and now a devastated fighting zone.

It was “the biggest tunnel we found in Gaza… intended to target the (Erez) crossing,” Hagari said, without specifying whether it was used by Hamas to October 7 attack.

“Millions of dollars were invested in this tunnel. It took years to build this tunnel… Vehicles can pass through it.”

Hamas did not respond to requests to comment on the Israeli account.

Generally Hamas tunnel those shown to the media by the group, or by the Israeli military after their discovery, were narrow and low – designed for the movement of a single column of armed men on foot. The tunnel shown by Hagari had a shaft plunging vertically downwards, which he said was part of a wider network.

The tunnels have been a challenge for Israeli engineers, fearing the network could hide hostages held by Hamas. This has slowed attacks that have caused heavy casualties among Palestinian civilians and have alarmed world countries.

Hagari showed journalists a video of Mohammed Sinwar, the brother of the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar who was a senior agent in the group, was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle he thought was driving in the tunnel.

On October 29, Israeli news site Ynet reported that troops killed several gunmen who attacked Erez after accessing the area from a tunnel. Hagari’s office did not respond to questions about whether he was referring to the tunnel he indicated.

REUTERS

