Israel ends 2023 in the middle of war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip without projection of a near victory

#Israel #ends #middle #war #Hamas #Gaza #Strip #projection #victory

Israel and Hamas end 2023 in the midst of an unprecedented harsh war in Gaza. The Israeli Army continues to fight the militias in the Strip to eradicate Hamas, but its victory does not seem imminent and the conflict will continue in 2024 amid the devastation in the enclave, which has already accumulated more than 21,800 deaths.

At the beginning of 2023, no one – not even the powerful Israeli Defense and Intelligence apparatus – would have imagined that on October 7, Hamas would be capable of a surprise attack on Israel that resulted in with at least 1,200 dead and more than 240 hostages taken to Gazain the worst military coup that the Jewish State suffered in its 75 years of history.

All of this shook the region, being a turning point that broke the fragile balances of the long Israeli-Palestinian conflict and unleashed a harsh Israeli offensive on Gaza that caused the highest number of Palestinian deaths in the last three quarters of a century, even more than in the Arab-Israeli war that broke out within the framework of the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

The confirmed deaths in Gaza will soon reach 22,000there are about 7,000 people missing under rubble and the humanitarian crisis derived from the conflict is extreme: 1.9 million Gazans (85% of the population) have been displacedand many accumulate in the south in tents, improvised camps or overcrowded in UN schools or hospitals in precarious conditions.

Famine or epidemic diseases spread throughout food shortages and lack of medicine or basic supplieswhile there is almost no drinking water or fuelkey for electricity, practically non-existent and a serious problem for hospitals, many of them out of service or operating with extreme shortages and at the limit of their limited capacities.

Since October 7, the wounded in Gaza there are almost 57,000and dead Israeli soldiers exceed 500more than 170 since the beginning of the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza on October 27.

The Israeli military continues to fight hand-to-hand and in fierce combat with Palestinian militiamen, who They continue attacking or carrying out ambushes against the Army in a guerrilla war scenario and organized from an extensive underground network of tunnels that Israel seems to be still far from having controlled.

Day after day, the Al Qasam Brigades, armed wing of Hamasthey continue sending videos showing how their militiamen They make surprise attacks on Israeli soldiers or tanks inside Gazawhere the Army has been expanding its operations for days in the city of Khan Yunis and its surroundings, in the south of the Strip.

It also continues to fight in the center and north of the Strip, and although it claims that every day it kills militants, seizes weapons or damages Hamas infrastructure, the Islamist group seems still have the capacity to continue resisting and dealing blows.

At the same time, They continue to launch rockets into Israeli territoryalthough the intensity of the shooting was reduced as Israel expanded its offensive.

Given this, the Israeli press reported, the Army will begin sending home reservist soldiers from five brigadesalthough its forces will continue to be highly mobilized in the face of a conflict that will not end for now and that the authorities expect to last at least several more months.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still far from reaching its goal declared to “dismantle” Hamas, and has failed to free all the hostages in the Strip.

Only about 110 were released, and about 129 -more than 20 of them dead- They remain captive while their families lose patience and trust in the Government.

However, the fronts opened for Israel do not end in the 86 days of war opened in Gaza, but since October 7, exchanges of fire with militias in Lebanon and the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, an ally, have been repeated almost day after day. of Hamas.

All this led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of peopleboth from the Israeli communities adjacent to Gaza and from the northern towns bordering Lebanon, and there is no forecast that any of these residents can return home soon.

Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, Violence has increased further in the occupied West Bankwhich recorded its deadliest year in two decades.

This 2023 they have almost died 530 Palestinians in violent incidents linked to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and some 321 of them have died since the beginning of the conflict on October 7.