Israel Expels Gaza Residents, Now Asks US to Pressure Egypt to Accommodate Refugees

CNN Indonesia

Friday, 22 Dec 2023 17:30 IWST

Refugee camp in Rafah Palestine near the Egyptian border. (AFP/SAID KHATIB)

—

Israel asked the United States to pressure Egypt to take in refugees Palestine who were expelled from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked US President Joe Biden whether he could pressure President Abdul Fattah El Sisi’s government to accept some of the residents of the Gaza Strip into the country during the aggression.

Netanyahu’s request was stated in a report by US media, The Washington Post, which was released on Thursday (21/12).

A number of Israeli officials supported that option, he was quoted as saying Middle East Eye.

Last November, Israel expelled residents of northern Gaza because it wanted to completely crush Hamas. The residents of that area then moved in large numbers to southern Gaza.

However, at the end of November, Israel attacked the southern Gaza region, where many residents had fled.

Gaza residents now no longer have a safe place because almost every corner of Palestine is being attacked by Israel.

Since the beginning of the aggression, Israel has attacked residents and civilian objects such as hospitals and refugee camps.

Until now, the total death toll in Palestine due to Israeli attacks has reached more than 20,000 people.

