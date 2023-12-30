Israel Goes Crazy, Rains Missiles on Syrian Air Base

#Israel #Crazy #Rains #Missiles #Syrian #Air #Base

Hadijah Alaydrus

Saturday, 12/30/2023

Photo: Portrait of the destruction of Israel’s attack on Syria (AFP via Getty Images/LOOUAI BESHARA)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Israel launched air strikes targeting Syria’s main air defense base in southern Syria on Thursday (28/12/2023). This is the latest bomb attack since the outbreak of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Citing Syrian military sources, state media previously said missile strikes coming from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights had targeted several unidentified locations.

“Our air defenses confronted the aggressor’s (Israeli) missiles and brought down some of them with only material losses,” said a Syrian military source, quoted by CNA and .

Later, a Syrian military source quoted in state media said Israel resumed strikes after midnight near the capital but did not provide further details.

Unfortunately, was unable to independently verify the report and there was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Since Hamas’ attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers on October 7, Israel has stepped up its attacks on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria and also attacked the Syrian army’s air defenses and some Syrian troops.

The Israeli attack on Syria is believed to have targeted a Syrian army air defense base and radar station in the Tel al-Sahn area of ​​Sweida province in southwest Syria, according to Syrian military intelligence sources and other regional security officials familiar with the matter.

Last month, other anti-aircraft defense systems at Tel Qulaib and Tel Maseeh in southern Syria were hit in what senior intelligence sources said was an intensive Israeli attack to disrupt Syria’s air defense system developed by Iran.

“Tehran is stepping up its efforts to provide Syria with an air defense system that could potentially erode the effectiveness of Israeli strikes,” said another regional military source who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

This is intended as a precautionary measure regarding the calculation of the Gaza war if a widespread conflict occurs.

