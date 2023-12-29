Israel-Hamas: Thousands of Palestinians flee central Gaza as Israeli troops approach refugee camps

#IsraelHamas #Thousands #Palestinians #flee #central #Gaza #Israeli #troops #approach #refugee #camps

An estimated 150,000 Palestinians were forced to flee central Gaza after Israeli forces closed in on refugee camps there, the UN said.

Witnesses and Hamas’ military wing reported Israeli tanks had arrived on the eastern outskirts of the Bureij camp.

The Israeli army recently expanded its ground attack and made Bureij a target – also the refugee camps in the area around Bureij namely Nuseirat and Maghazi.

The Hamas Ministry of Health said Israeli attacks also killed dozens of people in various corners of Gaza on Thursday (28/12).

The war was sparked by an unexpected cross-border attack by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7, which claimed 1,200 lives – mostly civilians – and took around 240 hostages.

Victims of an Israeli army attack arrive at a Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 28, 2023, as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas.

More than 21,300 people have been killed in Gaza – most of them children and women – during the war that has lasted for the past 11 weeks, according to a Hamas Health Ministry report.

The Israeli military has called for the evacuation of central areas of Gaza including the Bureij and Nuseirat camps, and told the nearly 90,000 residents and 61,000 displaced people in those areas to head to the southern city of Deir al-Balah.

However, the UN warned on Thursday (28/12) that there were no vacancies in Deir al-Balah because hundreds of thousands of people had already taken refuge there.

Omar, 60, said he was forced to flee Bureij with at least 35 members of his family.

“This moment has come, I hope it never happens, but it seems like a move is a necessity,” he told news agency by telephone.

“We are now in a tent in Deir al-Balah as a result of this brutal Israeli war,” he said.

Two civilians were injured as a result of an Israeli military attack in Rafah, southern Gaza, 28 December 2023.

Tom White, director of UNRWA, the UN agency dealing with Palestinian refugees, added that more and more people are being forced to go to the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, “so that more and more people are going into small areas that cannot accommodate them”.

On Thursday (28/12) evening, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that 20 people had been killed as a result of an Israeli air strike on a building in Rafah that was reportedly housing displaced civilians.

Earlier, on Thursday morning, a ministry spokesman announced that 50 people had died following Israeli attacks on Maghazi, the northern city of Beit Lahia and also the southern city of Khan Younis.

The deadliest incident occurred in Beit Lahia, where Palestinian media reported that 30 people died after four residential buildings were destroyed in attacks.

Local TV journalist Bassel Kheir al-Din told the Associated Press news agency that 12 of his relatives were buried under the rubble of one of the buildings and were presumed dead, while nine others were listed as missing.

The Palestinian Red Cross said 10 people were killed after Israeli cannon fire hit an apartment near al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, a day after a similar incident occurred in front of the health facility and killed 31 people.

Photo taken in southern Israel bordering the Gaza Strip, December 27, 2023, shows an Israeli soldier carrying out maintenance on an artillery vehicle.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters on Wednesday that the town of Khan Younis was a “major Hamas terror hub.”

He also said fighting took place in the Bureij area on the third day, adding that IDF forces “eliminated many terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructure”.

Residents told that heavy fighting continued on Thursday (28/12), and Israeli tanks were approaching camps full of refugees in north and east Beiruj.

Hamas uploaded a video they claimed showed their troops targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles.

In a separate development, the IDF expressed regret for the “suffering caused to civilians who were not involved” as a result of an airstrike in Maghazi on Sunday (24/12) that killed 70 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

In its statement, the IDF added the fighter jets “struck two adjacent targets that housed Hamas operatives.”

In Israel, thousands of teenagers demonstrated demanding a new deal to return more than 100 hostages held by Hamas and other armed forces in Gaza.

Many of the demonstrators came from communities most affected by the October 7 attacks.

“I come from Kibbutz Kfar Aza,” Shiri Khiyali told the BBC.

“I was there when the October 7 attack happened. My people were kidnapped. We want them back. We want them home now.”

In Israel, thousands of teenagers demonstrated demanding a new deal to return more than 100 hostages held by Hamas and other armed forces in Gaza.

Negotiations after negotiations are reportedly ongoing to reach an agreement to release the hostages in line with the temporary cessation of the war.

The last time this happened was last month when 105 hostages were freed. However, Hamas has publicly emphasized that they only want to discuss a complete ceasefire.

Separately, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called on Israel to stop what he called “unlawful” killings in the West Bank.

A report said the UN verified the killing of 300 Palestinians by Israeli troops and settlers in the West Bank since October 7.

A spokesman for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office dismissed the report as ridiculous while downplaying a major security threat to the Israeli people.