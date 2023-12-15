Israel – Hamas war, bodies of two 19-year-old soldiers kidnapped on 7 October recovered. LIVE

#Israel #Hamas #war #bodies #19yearold #soldiers #kidnapped #October #recovered #LIVE

The urgency of “stop the ongoing Israeli aggression” in Gaza was highlighted by the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas, during the meeting he had in Ramallah with the US national security advisor , Jack Sullivan.

Abbas, reports the Palestinian agency Wafa, denounced in particular “the genocide perpetrated in recent days against the Palestinian people in Gaza”, calling for a stop to the “devastation caused by the Israeli war machine”.

The PA leader insisted on the need to open all border crossings, increase the delivery of humanitarian, medical and food aid and quickly provide water, electricity and fuel to the enclave. He finally urged the Biden Administration to intervene so that “Israel ceases its aggression in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem”.