Israel-Hamas war, news. Media: “Intense bombing on the Gaza Strip”. LIVE

Israel-Hamas war news: Intense bombing Gaza Strip

New details emerge following news of the deaths in the Gaza Strip of three hostages, killed by Israeli soldiers in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, in what was described as a “tragic accident”. The Times of Israel writes about the three hostages who managed to free themselves from Hamas, after being kidnapped on October 7, and specifies that according to an officer of the Southern Command, who refers to the initial stages of an internal investigation, it all started when a soldier spotted three people coming out of a building tens of meters away, heading towards him, all shirtless, one with a white flag, a stick with white cloth.

The soldier, believing it was a Hamas trap, opened fire and shouted “terrorists” to alert the other soldiers, we read. According to what emerges from the investigation by the IDF Southern Command, the soldier thus killed two people, while the third was injured and returned to the building from which she had emerged. The order then came to stop the fire. The soldiers in the area would have meanwhile heard calls for “help” in their own language, in Hebrew, and shortly after the man left the building again, but another soldier shot, killing him. All three bodies were taken to Israel, the newspaper said. According to the officer, both soldiers acted without respecting protocols.