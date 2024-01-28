Israel is Reportedly Preparing for a Massive Lebanese Invasion, This is Hezbollah’s Response

Israel is reportedly preparing to invade Lebanon on a large scale to fight Hezbollah. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT Israel reportedly preparing to invade Lebanon on a large scale to fight the Hezbollah group. Reports come from broadcasting institutions LBCI Lebanon-based on Saturday.

Hezbollah has fired rockets and mortars at Israeli positions amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. The series of attacks has triggered a retaliatory attack from the Israeli army.

According to LBCIintelligence reports about Israel’s plans have been provided to Hezbollah by an unnamed Arab country.

The report said that a potential Israeli invasion would be aimed at forcing Hezbollah militants to comply with UN Security Resolution 1701, which was adopted after the end of the previous Israel-Lebanon war in 2006.

The UN document facilitates the establishment of a demilitarized zone along the Israel-Lebanon border.

But the situation escalated this month after an Israeli attack killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

The head of the Hezbollah faction in the Lebanese Parliament, Mohammad Raad, warned Israel against carrying out attacks.

During the Hezbollah ceremony, Raad stated that Lebanon’s security is above all else and Hezbollah is ready to fight.

