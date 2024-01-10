Israel kills another Hezbollah leader in southern Lebanon

#Israel #kills #Hezbollah #leader #southern #Lebanon

He voiced: Ali Hussein Barji was responsible for dozens of drone attacks carried out by the pro-Iranian organization against northern Israel since the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, committed a terrorist attack against settlements in southern Israel, and then the Israeli army launched a retaliatory operation in the zone, and is also fighting firefights with Hezbollah on its northern border.

Hezbollah confirmed the news of Barji’s death, but denied that he was one of the commanders of the militia.

An eyewitness told the German news agency dpa that Barji was traveling by car to the funeral of the Hezbollah commander Vissám al-Tavil, who was killed the previous day, when his vehicle was hit by a rocket.

Vissám al-Tavil, a high-ranking commander of the Radvan Regiment, an elite unit within Hezbollah, died on Monday along with another Hezbollah gunman after their vehicle was hit in Lebanon’s Majsdal Szelm.

A few hours before Barji’s death, at least three Hezbollah fighters were killed when their vehicle was hit by a missile from an Israeli drone, Hezbollah and Lebanese security officials said.

Hezbollah also announced that its men had attacked a military base in Safed, northern Israel, with drones in response to the killing of its fighters.

The Israeli army admitted that several rockets had hit the northern border strip from Lebanon, which is why there were eleven air raid alerts in the northern part of the country until the afternoon. According to Lebanese security officials, in retaliation for these rocket attacks, Israeli artillery fired at villages in southern Lebanon.

Israeli bombings have killed more than 130 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon since October 7, and another 19 in Syria.

UN international law experts on Tuesday condemned the “liquidation” of Hamas’s second-in-command, Aruri Száleh, and other militants by drones, saying it amounted to the crime of extrajudicial killing.

Israel neither confirmed nor denied that it had killed the deputy chairman of Hamas’s political committee, but shortly before Arúri’s death, Israel’s internal security service, Sin Bet, announced that it would “hunt down” Hamas leaders in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar, even even if it takes years.

“Killings carried out on foreign territory are arbitrary, except in cases permitted by international law,” UN special rapporteurs Ben Saul and Morris Tidball-Bin stated in their statement issued in Geneva.

“Israel did not exercise legitimate self-defense because it did not provide evidence that the people targeted and killed carried out an armed attack in Israel from Lebanese territory,” they explained.

Aruri was killed last week by a drone in a southern suburb of Beirut, which is considered a stronghold of Hezbollah, and the attack was widely attributed to Israel.

According to the UN rapporteurs, “there is no legal basis for an attack without geographical limits, even against members of an armed group, wherever they may be”.

Front page image: Vissám al-Tavil, the deputy commander of a unit of the Radván regiment, the elite group of the radical Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah, will be buried in Hirbet Szelm, southern Lebanon, on January 9, 2024. Al-Tavil was killed by an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon. Photo: MTI/EPA