Israel: Location of Hamas Head Known, But Still Using Hostages As Shields

TEL AVIV, KOMPAS.com – The Israeli military claims to know the location of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, but has not launched an attack on him.

This is because Sinwar is said to still be using Israeli hostages as human shields, according to several reports in Israeli media.

Israel has been openly searching for Sinwar in southern Gaza for weeks. Reports suggest that he is somewhere in the maze of Hamas tunnels beneath the city of Khan Younis.

However, the IDF refused to comment on reports that it knew the location of the terrorist leader.

“The reports coming out of Israel over the last two days echo what I’ve been hearing for weeks,” Jonathan Schanzer, vice president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told The Times of Israel. “Israel says that Yahya Sinwar is hiding.”

Israel believes that there are at least 133 Israeli and foreign hostages being held in Gaza, although it is unclear how many of them are still alive.

Israeli forces took over Sinwar’s private compound in Gaza several weeks ago, but said the Hamas leader had long since abandoned his residence.

Reports from some of the freed hostages say that Sinwar met them several days after they were taken from Israel to Gaza.

“Sinwar was with us three-four days after we arrived there,” Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, told the Davar news agency. “I asked him if he wasn’t ashamed, doing something like that to people who for years supported peace? He didn’t answer. He said nothing.”

Reports about Sinwar also indicate that Israel knows the location of at least some of the remaining Israeli hostages.

The two sides are currently involved in negotiations regarding a possible second round of hostage exchange.

Hamas expressed interest in exchanging 40 Israeli hostages for 120 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons last week, but Israel rejected the deal.

Hamas negotiators also went cold last week after one of its leaders, Saleh al-Arouri, was killed in an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

