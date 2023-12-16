Israel “loses” structure, fuels hatred to the point of killing civilians in Gaza and isolates itself in the world Aiming to direct the anger of Palestinians towards Hamas has the opposite effect (1/4) | JBpress (JBpress)

#Israel #loses #structure #fuels #hatred #point #killing #civilians #Gaza #isolates #world #Aiming #direct #anger #Palestinians #Hamas #effect #JBpress #JBpress

Aiming to direct Palestinian anger toward Hamas has the opposite effect

Israel is becoming isolated. The photo is Prime Minister Netanyahu (Photo: Representative Photographer//Afro)

Go to gallery page

Videos and images of Palestinian men being taken away in their underwear have been spread on social media, and Israel’s inhumane practices have been heavily criticized.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 18,000, and the continuing increase in casualties has been met with a clear NO from most of the international community, with the exception of Israel and the United States, which supports the country. On the 12th, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian purposes.

Israel seeks to direct Palestinian anger toward HamasThere is a view that it did. However, this has the opposite effect, inciting hatred in Arab countries and other countries, and Israel is beginning to become isolated in the world. It has also been pointed out that this is exactly what Hamas wants. (JBpress)

(Kanako Kusunoki: Freelance TV Director)

The Israeli military has come under fire over videos and images of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Islamic group Hamas. Videos and images that have been circulating on social media since December 7th and 8th show what appears to be anywhere from a few dozen to more than 100 Palestinian men being blindfolded on roadsides in the Gaza Strip, most of them wearing only underwear. It is shown without. In some cases, men can be seen crammed together, almost naked, on the backs of trucks. In another image, he can be seen sitting upright in a desert-like area. There was also an image of a large number of shoes lined up next to the men, probably because the soldiers were ordered to take them off.*1

＊1：Video shows stripped Palestinian men detained in Gaza（BBC）

Palestinian detained by Israeli forces in underwear (Source: X)

Go to gallery page

Israel claims the men are affiliated with Hamas and are suspects in the October 7 attack. In response to an interview with the BBC, an Israeli spokesperson said the men had remained in the area despite an evacuation order several weeks ago as Israel ramped up operations against Hamas. It emphasizes gender.

However, according to multiple Western media outlets, including the Guardian, the men in the images include a number of civilians, including United Nations staff, journalists, and store owners. Many friends and family members of the people shown in these videos and images have testified that the men are not affiliated with Hamas or other armed organizations.

＊2：Footage shows IDF parading scores of Palestinian men around in underwear（The Guardians）

According to an earlier BBC report, the men were taken by Israeli forces from private homes and schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). A senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the BBC he acknowledged the possibility that these people were affiliated with the United Nations, but insisted there was no proof that they were not Hamas affiliated. A UNRWA spokesperson disputed this, saying staff are rigorously screened and the list is shared with Israel.

Israel continues its heavy attacks on the Gaza Strip (Photo: /Afro)

Go to gallery page

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was the first to express a sense of crisis in response to these shocking videos and images. On the 8th, regarding the Israeli military’s display of Palestinian men in their underwear, the statement said, “We especially emphasize the importance of treating all detained persons with humanity and dignity in accordance with international humanitarian law.” expressed concern.