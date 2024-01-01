Israel may withdraw troops from Gaza to prepare for the next phase of the war

#Israel #withdraw #troops #Gaza #prepare #phase #war

Photo: IDF/

Israeli settlers killed at least 10 Palestinians and set fire to dozens of homes in the occupied West Bank in 2023, making it the “most violent year” for settler attacks, an Israeli watchdog said.

The violence peaked after Hamas’ attacks on Israel on October 7, the Yesh Din human rights group said. They added: the settlers carried out the attacks in large groups.

“2023 was the worst year of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank in terms of both the number of incidents and their severity,” says the Yesh Din, which began monitoring settler violence against Palestinians in 2006.

The West Bank has been under Israeli military occupation since the 1967 Six-Day War. Currently, about 490,000 settlers live in the area, among about 3 million Palestinians, in settlements that are considered illegal according to international law.

(Guardian)

The Israeli military says it has killed Adil Mismah, one of the regional commanders of Hamas’ elite units.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Mismah was involved in the October 7 attack by Hamas.

In a post published on X, the IDF also says that they struck Hamas and Islamic Jihad facilities in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City. According to them, a large quantity of weapons was found at the scene.

A total of 21,978 Palestinians have been killed and 56,697 wounded in Israeli strikes in Gaza since October 7, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said.

In the past one day, 156 Palestinians died and 246 were wounded, the statement added.

(Guardian)

The Hamas-led Palestinian Ministry of Health says thousands of doses of polio and measles vaccines have arrived in the Gaza Strip to help deal with the growing health emergency.

Israel’s ground offensive has almost completely shut down normal medical services in Gaza. Thus, vaccines against highly contagious childhood diseases could not be brought into the zone either.

According to the ministry, with the help of the Egyptian government, the supplies entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, which are estimated to last between eight and 14 months for vaccinations.

(Guardian)

The third phase of the Israeli-Palestinian war could drag on for up to half a year, explained to the Israeli official who previously also spoke about the withdrawal of Israeli reserves from Gaza.

Israeli officials have said they plan to wage the war in three phases.

In the first phase, intensive shelling was used to clear avenues of approach for ground forces and to encourage civilians to evacuate. The second stage was the invasion of the zone, which began on October 27.

The army is now moving into the third phase, as Israeli tanks and soldiers have now occupied most of the Gaza Strip.

“This will last at least six months and will involve intensive ‘sweeping’ operations against terrorists. There is no question that doves of peace will take off from Shajaia,” the official said, referring to the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Israel is withdrawing some of its troops from the Gaza Strip to shift to more targeted operations against Hamas, an Israeli official said, according to the Guardian.

According to the official, the withdrawal will mainly affect the reserve teams. Some of the 300,000 reservists can go home to work, thus stimulating the Israeli economy.

The official added: another part of the troops withdrawn from Gaza to the south may be regrouped to the northern border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah militants occasionally attack Israeli forces.

Israel has warned that if Hezbollah does not back down, war could break out with Lebanon. Both Hamas and Hezbollah are backed by Iran, whose militant allies in Syria, Iraq and Yemen have also carried out longer-range attacks against Israel.

Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip – Photo: Israeli Army / AFP

According to the Times of Israel, Hamas fired at least 27 rockets towards the south and central part of the country in a midnight attack as Israelis tried to celebrate the New Year. The air defense systems neutralized 18 missiles and nine hit, but so far there have been no reports of injuries or damage, and only a few shrapnel hit populated areas. The interception also worked well over Tel Aviv.

The U.S. Navy has sunk three small boats belonging to Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Americans acted after the 20s attacked a container ship in the Red Sea.

Israel is ready to ease the sea blockade and would allow ships to take aid to Gaza, the Israeli foreign minister announced.

According to the Israeli foreign minister, it is the government’s fault that it did not anticipate the October 7 attack by Hamas.

The Israeli Finance Minister proposes the establishment of Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip. Becalel Szmotrics himself is a settler in the West Bank, but the proposal of the right-wing radical religious politician represents a new level, since there are no Jewish settlers in the Gaza Strip.

Tony Blair was selected by Israel to participate as a mediator in the Gaza conflict. According to Israel’s plans, the task of the former Labor British Prime Minister would be to mediate between the moderate Arab countries and Israel after the hot phase of the war.

The United States is not looking for a conflict with the Yemeni twenties, but it will act to protect its own interests in the future, the White House national security spokesman said on Sunday.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners