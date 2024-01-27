Israel ‘mourns’ biggest casualty of soldiers since conflict with Hamas began

Forged in battles, the Hebrew State has already shown that its soldiers are some of the best in the world, capable of inflicting heavy casualties on the opponent and keeping a large part of its stronghold alive, but the blow suffered on Monday morning, and confirmed yesterday, unleashed by a Hamas militant in Gaza, not only broke the morale of the soldiers but also cast an atmosphere of mourning throughout Israel.

The early hours of Monday, the 22nd, seemed like a morning like any other for the Israeli soldiers who are in Gaza fighting Hamas. But the aura of the Israeli military, as confirmed this Tuesday, 23, was broken when a Hamas militant surprised everyone by firing a grenade launcher at a tank close to Israeli soldiers who were preparing explosives to demolish two buildings.

The impact caused a premature explosion of the explosives, which precipitated the collapse of the building with the soldiers inside, causing the immediate death of 24 soldiers.

For some military experts, the balance may be “normal” in a war environment, but not for Israel, a nation forged in battles, and which has already shown that its soldiers are some of the best in the world, capable of inflicting heavy casualties. against the adversary and preserve a large part of its stronghold alive, as happened in the Yom Kippur and ‘Six Day’ wars, in which the latter lost 980 soldiers against 4,300 from the combined forces of Egypt, Syria and Jordan.

It is taking into account the trajectory and dimension of the military conflicts fought by Israel that the death of 24 soldiers in a single instant breaks the morale of the troops and creates an atmosphere of mourning throughout Israel.

”[Foi] an unbearably difficult morning, when more and more names of the best of our children, on a silver platter in the full sense of the word, are added to the hero’s tombstone, in a war that has no justice”, wrote the Israeli president, in a post on Twitter , in which he laments the losses suffered.

“Behind every name there is a family whose world fell, a family that we carry in our hearts with sadness and pain, and at the same time with pride, for the heroism of the generation, for the missions and the evils, for remaining faithful to the objective and for the love for the people and the country”, added Isaac Herzog.

It should be noted that before this incident, Tel Aviv had realized that, since the beginning of the conflict, 200 of its soldiers had died in the ground operation in the Gaza Strip alone.

The military conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out at the provocation of this Palestinian group, which on October 7 invaded Israeli territory, killing 1,200 people, including more than 300 military personnel, and kidnapping others, including Israeli civilians and military personnel, as well as foreign citizens. .

In reaction, the authorities turned to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in search of revenge, which has so far resulted, based on Hamas data, in the deaths of 18,025 Palestinians, in addition to 49,645 injuries.