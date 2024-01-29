Israel on the ceasefire: there are significant gaps between the positions

#Israel #ceasefire #significant #gaps #positions

William Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), met with David Barnea, head of Israel’s foreign intelligence service, the Mossad, as well as Qatari Prime Minister Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman al-Zhani and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel. The parties will meet again next week to continue the dialogue.

According to the American newspaper The New York Times, in Paris a text proposal of the American government was discussedwhich, in addition to Israeli proposals, also includes suggestions from the radical Islamist Hamas.

According to the ideas, the extremists would release the approximately 130 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for Israel suspending its military operation for two months.

According to the plan in a first phase, fighting would be stopped for 30 days. During this time, the terrorist organization would release the women, the elderly and the wounded. In parallel, the parties would negotiate a second phase, in which the men and soldiers held as hostages would be released in exchange for a 30-day extension.

