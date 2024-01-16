Israel on the Verge of ‘Political Explosion’, Netanyahu’s Downfall Awaiting Time

#Israel #Verge #Political #Explosion #Netanyahus #Downfall #Awaiting #Time

International

luc, CNBC Indonesia

News

Tuesday, 16/01/2024 08:02 WIB

Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured), as Biden visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. (REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN )

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Hamas’s deadliest attack on Israel on October 7 2023 not only resulted in a war that had lasted more than 100 days, but also put Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s position on the line.

Israelis are still reeling from the killing of around 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and the kidnapping of 240 others, including children and the elderly. The attack sparked an Israeli military campaign that killed nearly 24,000 Palestinians.

Appalled by the massive security failure, many want Netanyahu to step down.

A poll published by the non-partisan Israel Democracy Institute on January 2, 2024 showed only 15% of Israelis wanted Netanyahu to remain in office after the war against Hamas ended, in line with previous surveys that showed his popularity falling sharply.

But the embattled leader, who for years carried the image of Mr. Security, shows no signs of wanting to leave the country.

“He’s a rebel. It seems he took a strategic decision to survive politically even today. I think it’s a strange goal and sooner or later I’m sure his colleagues will tell him that his time is up,” said political analyst Amotz Asa-El , reported Tuesday (16/1/2024).

Political change seems unlikely in the near future while fighting in Gaza is still ongoing. Meanwhile, Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war until complete victory over Hamas and security chiefs have warned that fighting will last until 2024.

But there are signs within Netanyahu’s government that some are jockeying for position.

Reports of discord within the security cabinet have leaked to the Israeli press and right-wing police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was largely uninvolved in war decisions, has criticized Benny Gantz, Israel’s former central defense chief who has joined Netanyahu’s emergency government and war cabinet.

Israeli demonstrations

Massive anti-government demonstrations have plagued Israel for almost a year until they resurfaced in recent weeks, calling for general elections to be held. However, this number is still relatively small compared to mass demonstrations in 2023.

“It’s time for him to come home, said marketing manager Noa Weinpress, in Tel Aviv. “It should have happened on October 8 and if not, it certainly will now, after 100 days.”

Even some of Netanyahu’s biggest fans seem resigned to the departure of the leader they still admire.

“I think he will win the war and step down, with dignity,” said Yossi Zroya, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party and owner of a Shawarma stand in Ramla. It was here that Netanyahu was greeted with cheers of “King Bibi” 15 months ago at an election campaign event where he promised to restore security to the streets.

Similar sentiments were echoed by other supporters strolling through the Ramla market. “Netanyahu is a genius. He is not to blame for what happened,” said Rafi Kimchi, a diamond trader visiting from nearby Herzliya. “But I think he’s done. He’s done.”

Targeting disillusioned Likud voters, Ben-Gvir may want to break away and leave the government ahead of the campaign, said Asa-El, who is a research fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem.

Gantz, meanwhile, has seen his popularity soar in opinion polls, as he is seen as someone who is responsible for the people. Many Likud Party veterans have long fought to replace Netanyahu, including Foreign Minister Israel Katz and lawmaker Yuli Edelstein.

Yossi Cohen, a former Israeli spy chief and frequent commentator on news events in recent weeks, has also been appointed as his replacement, with several polls showing his party gaining around 12 of the 120 seats in the Knesset.

“Nothing is impossible,” Cohen said on the Uvda N12 television show on January 4. “I haven’t decided yet.”

Asa-El predicted there would be a “political explosion” once the fighting subsides, and perhaps premature elections. “There will be massive and repeated demonstrations if politicians try to delay,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Video: Former Israeli Intel Predicts War in Gaza Will Last a Year

(luc/luc)