Israel Prepares to End Military Ground Operations in the Gaza Strip

#Israel #Prepares #Military #Ground #Operations #Gaza #Strip

Palestinians queue to get free food in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday (22/12/2023). International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies due to the two-and-a-half month war.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JERUSALEM — Israel is preparing to end military ground operations in the Gaza Strip in the coming weeks as part of the third phase of the war, the official media Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday (22/12/2023). Citing unnamed sources, the media said that “the Israeli army is preparing to move on to the third phase of fighting in the coming weeks, based on the achievements of the operation.”

“The third phase includes cessation of ground operations in the Gaza Strip, reducing the number of ground forces and withdrawing reserve forces, switching to air strikes, and establishing a buffer zone on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip,” according to the sources.

The report claims that Israeli forces have seized control of most of northern Gaza, but are facing major difficulties in the southern region. At least 472 Israeli soldiers have been killed since ground operations in the Palestinian enclave began on October 27, according to Israeli military data.

News site Walla and Channel 12 reported on Thursday (21/12/2023) that one of its forces in Gaza, known as the Golani Brigade, had lost 44 soldiers in 70 days of fighting. The troops left Gaza to carry out internal restructuring and visit their families for several days, according to the report.

Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 have killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children, and injured 53,320 people, according to local health authorities. Israel’s indiscriminate attacks also caused destruction in Gaza.

Half of residential areas were damaged and destroyed, and nearly 2 million people were forced to flee the densely populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water. World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in X on Saturday that Gaza’s population was suffering from hunger.

source: Antara/Anadolu