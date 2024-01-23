Israel prevents Gaza residents from returning to the north until Hamas releases all prisoners

Residents walk through the rubble of buildings after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – More than 100 Israeli military commanders and officers demanded not to withdraw from the northern Gaza Strip until all prisoners held by the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas are freed.

The demands were made in a letter signed by 130 members of the army addressed to the war cabinet and Israeli military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, according to Israeli media reports.

“The letter discusses the two main objectives of the Israeli forces (IDF) in this war: the complete destruction of Hamas and the successful release of all hostages,” said the Jerusalem Post report.

The report focuses on recent developments, including the withdrawal of certain brigades from the enclave. The report also questions whether “the goals we want to achieve” have been achieved.

Failure to Achieve Extraordinary Victory

Last week, the Israeli army withdrew the 36th Division from northern Gaza to rest and train, while the other three divisions remained in the Palestinian territories.

Previously, Israel also withdrew the Golani Brigade after 60 days of fighting, reportedly suffering heavy losses.

The report further stated, “The soldiers answered their own question by saying the IDF and the Israeli government failed to turn the many small victories achieved around the Gaza Strip into overwhelming systematic and strategic victories.”

The report continued, “Officials argued: Quite simply, the achievements to date are significant but not enough to truly say ‘mission accomplished.’”

