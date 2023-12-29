Israel Raids Money Exchange Offices, Seizes Millions of US Dollars in Hamas Money

#Israel #Raids #Money #Exchange #Offices #Seizes #Millions #Dollars #Hamas #Money

JERUSALEM, KOMPAS.com – Israeli troops raided foreign currency exchange and money transfer offices in Ramallah and other cities in the occupied West Bank on Thursday (28/12/2203).

They also confiscated millions of US dollars suspected of funding the Hamas group.

At least one person was killed and 14 others injured in clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians in the center of Ramallah, the main city in the West Bank and seat of the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Reporting from , an Israeli military statement said police, soldiers and Shin Bet security personnel carried out raids across the West Bank, making 21 arrests in Ramallah as well as Tulkarm and Jenin, in the northern West Bank and Hebron in the south.

“During the operation, terrorist funds were discovered and tens of millions of shekels, safes, documents, recording systems and telephones were confiscated,” he said.

In addition to financial service providers, the operation also targeted cryptocurrencies, with a special cybercrime unit taking part in the investigation, the military said.

Clashes also occurred in several other locations. The Israeli military said its soldiers opened fire after explosives, petrol bombs and stones were thrown at them.

In Jenin, an Israeli plane opened fire on militants who had attacked troops, he said.

Israeli security forces have stepped up attacks across the West Bank since the October 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive now raging in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas, which seized power in the Gaza Strip in 2007, and other groups such as Islamic Jihad continue to increase their reach in the West Bank, where they have growing popular support and millions of dollars in funding from Iran.

Before October 7, Hamas had carried out a series of attacks on Israelis around West Bank settlements and Israeli forces had carried out almost daily raids, but the level of intensity has increased sharply in recent weeks.

Attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinians have also increased, drawing concern from the United States and other Western countries.

According to the United Nations Office of Human Rights (OHCHR) at least 4,785 Palestinians have been arrested since October 7, with at least 291 people killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

