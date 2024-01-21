Israel Retreats Regularly, Hamas and Islamic Jihad Consolidate Fighters in North Gaza

#Israel #Retreats #Regularly #Hamas #Islamic #Jihad #Consolidate #Fighters #North #Gaza

GAZA – Arab military analysts say that Hamas has managed to regroup in northern Gaza, reorganizing 12 different brigades now involved in fighting on all fronts.

This analysis is supported by events on the ground where heavy fighting is ongoing in Jabaliya, northern Gaza and other areas.

This is also shown by new videos released by the Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas) and the Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad).

In practical terms, this means that after declaring that Israel almost completely controls the battlefield in the north, the Palestinian Resistance has succeeded in pressing the reset button, thereby returning to resistance like it was in the early days.

Israeli military officials have expressed surprise to The New York Times and other Israeli and American newspapers regarding Hamas’ capabilities, and have come to the conclusion, although not publicly, that there will be no military victory in Gaza.

“Al-Qassam fighters were involved in fierce clashes from zero distance with enemy forces attacking east of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip,” said a statement from the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, as reported by the Palestine Chronicle.

“Al-Qassam Brigades attacked enemy groups penetrating north and south of Khan Yunis town with mortars,” they added. Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded enemy gatherings northeast of Al-Bureij Camp in the central Gaza Strip with heavy-caliber mortars.”

Later, the Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, revealed that their fighters were able to shoot a Zionist soldier south of Gaza City.