Israel reveals alleged Hamas plan to attack in Europe – DW – 01/13/2024

#Israel #reveals #alleged #Hamas #plan #attack #Europe

Israel accused this Saturday (01/13/2024) Hamas, a group considered terrorist by the European Union, of planning attacks in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Through a statement from the Mossad and Shin Bet intelligence agencies, an alleged plan to attack the Israeli embassy in Sweden is particularly detailed, as part of a project to expand the group’s operations.

Hamas did not respond to the accusations, which show an alleged break in the group’s historical policy, which limits its attacks to Israel, the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, all territories where it aspires to establish a Palestinian state. Through the statement, Israeli agencies even mention an alleged Hamas member in Sweden, without specifying whether he is detained.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, declined to comment on the information, limiting itself to pointing out that Sweden “takes its obligations under the Vienna Convention, with respect to the protection of foreign diplomatic missions, very seriously.” In December, the Danish and German authorities had reported the arrest of people suspected of preparing attacks on European soil on behalf of Hamas.

“Attacking innocents”

“The terrorist organization Hamas is working to advance attacks against targets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe under the command of senior leaders of the organization,” the Israeli agencies indicated. Among the information revealed are orders from the organization’s management for the acquisition of unmanned aerial vehicles and use of criminal elements, with the aim of carrying out attacks similar to that of October 7 in Israel.

“In an ongoing intelligence effort, considerable information has been uncovered demonstrating how the terrorist organization Hamas has acted to expand its violent activity abroad in order to attack innocents around the world,” said the Mossad, which operates in abroad, and the Shin Bet, with a presence in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Israel’s spy authorities have revealed to their partners in other countries “a complete and in-depth picture of Hamas’ terrorist activities, including details of the areas of action, the targets of the attacks and those involved in the implementation of the activity.” .

DZC (, EFE)