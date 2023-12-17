Israel Shoots Its Own Soldiers, This Is a Response to Hamas Criticism

Abu Ubaidah. Abu Ubaidah became a respected figure in Israel.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — The IDF (Israel Defense Force) military shot dead three Palestinian hostages who turned out to be Israeli soldiers in Shejaiya, north Gaza, Friday (15/12/2023). In fact, the three of them had raised the white flag as a sign of surrender so they should not have been shot dead.

The Al Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, responded by saying that Israel was gambling with the lives of its own soldiers captured by Hamas fighters. Al Qassam said that Israel deliberately executed the three of them on Friday (15/12/2023).

”The enemy continues to risk the lives of its soldiers who are being held by resistance fighters. Israel ignores the feelings of the families of those held captive,” said Al Qassam Brigades spokesman, Abu Ubaida, in a statement as quoted by TRTWorld.com.

Abu Ubaida said Israel deliberately shot the three because they felt very desperate. IDF soldiers, now known as the ‘diaper soldiers’ (Israel Diapers Force), preferred to kill them rather than free them.

“This is the same blatant criminal behavior that has been carried out and continues to be carried out against its captives in Gaza,” said Abu Ubaida.

The IDF incorrectly identified three Palestinian hostages who turned out to be Israeli Zionist soldiers during fighting in Shejaiya, northern Gaza, Friday (15/12/2023) morning local time. The Israeli occupation forces mistook the three as a threat and shot them dead.

”This is a sad and painful event for all of us. “The IDF is responsible for everything that happened,” said IDF spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, as quoted by the Times of Israel.

Focus: Economic tailwind for Putin, who aims to stay in office, can he bypass sanctions and control inflation |

Hagari said the IDF was responsible for the tragic incident. Hagari named the hostages as Yotam Haim, who was kidnapped by Hamas from Kfar Aza, and Samar Talalka, who was kidnapped from Nir Am. The third hostage was not named due to the family’s request.

The three hostages are thought to have escaped Hamas captivity because they ran away. Or all three, Hagari said, were abandoned by the Hamas fighters who were holding them.

After the firefight, the IDF carried out scanning and examination before finally raising suspicions regarding the identity of the dead victims. Their bodies were immediately transferred to Israel for examination and identification.

