Israel Signals Change of Tactics with Partial Troop Withdrawal

Entering 2024, Israel will withdraw thousands of troops from the Gaza Strip. This move signals a change in Israel’s tactics in dealing with Hamas.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday (2/1) said that the assumption that Israel would immediately stop temporarily its war against Hamas was a mistake.

Gallant’s remarks came a day after the Israeli military said it was withdrawing thousands of troops from the Gaza Strip in its largest troop withdrawal since the war broke out nearly three months ago.

“The goal is to exhaust the enemy, eliminate them and ensure we ultimately control the region. The method is simple – you change your steps based on your accomplishments and your assessment of the situation. “We are not giving up – we are not stopping our activities now – because there are wrong opinions that I have heard all this time,” he said.

Israel is withdrawing some of its troops from Gaza to shift to more targeted operations against Hamas, an Israeli official said Monday (1/1).

The shift to “clearing” operations marks a new phase in Israel’s offensive that is expected to last for months.

The official said the war in the Palestinian enclave would continue until the Hamas militant group was overthrown.

Since launching an offensive on Gaza after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, Israeli officials have said they planned to launch the attack in three main stages. The first, intensive bomb attacks to clear access points for Israeli ground troops and encourage civilians to evacuate. The second is the Israeli invasion which began on October 27.

With most of the Gaza Strip under control by Israeli tanks and soldiers, despite continued ambushes by Palestinian militants from hidden tunnels and bunkers, the Israeli military is moving towards the third phase, said the official whose name could not be revealed due to the sensitivity of the issue.

“This (phase) will take at least six months and involve intense clearance missions against terrorists. “There are no such things as doves of peace being flown from Shajaia,” he told , referring to one of Gaza’s districts hit by fighting.

Meanwhile, some of the troops withdrawn from Gaza will be prepared to be rotated to Israel’s border with Lebanon in the north of the country, one Israeli official said. The troop reduction also allowed some reservists to return to their lives as civilians to help Israel’s war-torn economy.

Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant also said on Monday that some Israelis who had lived in the northern Gaza Strip and were evacuated would soon be able to return to their homes.

Meanwhile, last Thursday (28/12), Egypt confirmed that it had submitted a framework proposal to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which includes three stages ending with a ceasefire.

Hamas leader Dr. Basem Naim said on Friday (29/12) that there would be no agreement or negotiation on a prisoner exchange until Israel ended its aggression in the Gaza Strip.

“Meanwhile we are open to any initiative that can end this Israeli genocidal war, and here we must also confirm to all parties involved or concerned with the post-aggression period in Gaza, that this is an internal Palestinian matter and is only decided by the Palestinian leadership, who represents all our people freely and transparently,” said Naim.

On Monday, the US Navy announced that the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford sailed back to its home port in Virginia after deploying to the Eastern Mediterranean following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

The war in Gaza has devastated much of the territory and plunged its 2.3 million inhabitants into a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Palestinian health authority said about 22,000 of its residents were killed.

The attack on Gaza was carried out after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, which Israel said had left 1,200 people dead and 240 people taken hostage. [rd/lt]