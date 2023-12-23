Israel struck Hezbollah in Lebanon

#Israel #struck #Hezbollah #Lebanon

Photo: IDF/

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), troops of the Yiftah reserve brigade carried out a raid in the southern part of Gaza City, during which dozens of Hamas terrorists were killed. According to the IDF, the terrorists were cornered in a building used as a command center, which was then struck by a fighter jet.

Also in the southern part of Gaza City, snipers from the Yiftah Brigade killed several militants who were preparing to attack Israeli troops. “Other buildings identified by the brigade as being used by Hamas were also struck by aircraft in the area,” the IDF added.

In an unspecified area of ​​Gaza City, troops of the IDF’s 14th Reserve Armored Brigade identified a group of Hamas militants and launched an airstrike against them. “The incidents in Gaza City indicate that although the IDF has operational control over the area, they are still fighting smaller Hamas cells,” they wrote.

According to the IDF, the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade found a cache of weapons in a kindergarten in central Gaza. Weapons included mortars, RPGs and other explosives.

(Times of Israel)

On Saturday morning, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that “Israeli forces carried out a number of attacks against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon this morning and during the night.” Daniel Hagari wrote on X that the targets included “terrorist infrastructures and a military camp.” Analysts have long feared that the Iran-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah, based in southern Lebanon, would also be involved in the Gaza-Israel war, which could further escalate the conflict in the region.

(Sky News)

Health officials in the Gaza Strip say more than 20,000 Palestinians have died in the war. This figure represents nearly one percent of the area’s pre-war population.

The United States has said it is ready to support a UN Security Council resolution aimed at increasing aid shipments to Gaza.

Hamas has ruled out releasing any more hostages until Israel completely ends its aggression. About 120 of the hostages kidnapped on October 7 may still be held by Hamas.

In the first month of the Gaza war, Israel dropped hundreds of massive bombs, many of which were capable of killing or injuring people from more than 300 meters away.

At the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked US President Joe Biden to put pressure on Egypt to accept Gaza refugees, but Biden refused.

More than 20 countries have joined the maritime coalition initiated by the United States, which will try to protect the commercial traffic of the Red Sea from the attacks of the Yemeni forces.

The European Commission accepted a 118.4 million euro (almost HUF 45 billion) support package to support the Palestinian Authority.

A quarter of Palestinian households in Gaza – roughly 500,000 people – face catastrophic conditions, the UN’s food security agency has found.

The Israeli army is expanding its ground offensive in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel’s UN ambassador criticized the resolution adopted by the Security Council on Friday, which calls for an increase in humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

On Saturday morning, UN Secretary-General António Guterres wrote on X that 136 UN staff members had died in the Gaza Strip in the past 75 days, which was “unprecedented” in the history of the world organization. The UN chief added: “Most of our staff had to leave their homes. I pay my respects to them and to the thousands of aid workers who are risking their lives to support the civilians of Gaza”.

Guterres is one in another post he wrote that “by the way Israel is conducting this offensive, it is creating huge obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid”. The UN Secretary General emphasized that an effective aid operation in Gaza would require security, safe personnel, logistical capacity and the resumption of commercial activity.

(Guardian)

